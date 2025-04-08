Strict Abortion Laws In Louisiana, North Carolina Could Get More Severe

In Louisiana, where abortion is banned without any exceptions, a Republican bill would expand the definition of "coerced abortion." In North Carolina, where abortion is legal only up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and has exceptions for rape and incest, a Republican bill would make abortion illegal after conception and eliminate those exceptions.

Louisiana Illuminator: Proposed Louisiana Law Would Expand Definition Of ‘Coerced Abortion’

A state lawmaker has filed a bill that would significantly expand the definition of “coerced abortion,” potentially making reproductive health laws in Louisiana even more restrictive. The proposed legislation, House Bill 425, builds on the existing definition of coerced abortion, first approved in 2018, as one committed by a person who engages in the “use or threatened use of force, control, or intimidation” against a pregnant woman to compel her to undergo an abortion against her will. The existing law already defines this as a crime “whether or not the abortion procedure has been attempted or completed.” (O'Neil, 4/7)

CBS17: North Carolina Republicans File One Of The Most Restrictive Abortion Bans In The Country

State lawmakers are considering what would be one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country. House Bill 804, filed by Republican Representative Keith Kidwell, would make abortion after conception illegal except only to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. (Harley, 4/7)

The Texas Tribune: Bipartisan Support For Texas Bill Clarifying When Doctors Can Perform An Abortion Shows Early Cracks

The initial and enthusiastic bipartisan support to clarify Texas’ abortion laws is hitting the realities of the legislative process, as forces from each side of the debate raise concerns. At a House committee meeting Monday, conservative lawmakers questioned the need for this clarification and whether doctors would use it as a workaround to provide “elective abortions on demand,” as Katy Rep. Mike Schofield put it. (Klibanoff, 4/7)

Slate: The Alabama Case That Could Undo the Right to Travel Out of State for an Abortion

When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the time to reassure Americans that there would be no threat to the right to travel. If a state made it a crime to travel for abortion, Kavanaugh suggested, that would simply be unconstitutional. A major ruling from Alabama this week in a case called Yellowhammer Fund v. Attorney General is a reminder that states are finding more creative ways to limit abortion-related travel, and when a case on the subject ultimately reaches the Supreme Court, the question will be much more complicated than Kavanaugh wanted to believe. (Ziegler, 4/7)

Stat: Abortion Opponents Expect Reversal Of Biden Policy Allowing The Procedure At VA Facilities

Abortion opponents believe that a repeal is in the works for a Biden administration policy allowing abortions for veterans and their dependents in limited circumstances at Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities. (Wilkerson, 4/7)

Also —

Chicago Sun Times: Federal Judge Rules Part Of Illinois 'Right Of Conscience' Abortion Law Is Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Rockford has ruled that a portion of a 2016 Illinois law violates the constitutional right to free speech for compelling anti-abortion medical professionals to provide information about abortion care to patients without being prompted. (Sfondeles, 4/7)

Kansas Reflector: ‘Let Kansans Live Free’: Leaked Emails To Efficiency Portal Call For Abortion Rights, School Funding

A “defeated” single mother seeking health coverage, a disabled Navy veteran who wants to move to Kansas but can’t afford the taxes and a former state internal auditor fed up with corruption and bureaucracy were among the suggestions submitted to Kansas’ GOP-led Senate Committee on Government Efficiency. The majority of submissions to the committee’s public suggestion portal, which debuted Jan. 31 and was the subject of public records requests, included complaints that do not align with the policy priorities of the majority party. Instead, top suggestions included maintaining abortion rights, leaving school vouchers out of public education funding, critiques of leadership, expanding the state’s Medicaid program, focusing on substantial policy issues instead of legislation targeted at trans kids, and more than 60 references to legalizing marijuana. (Kaminski, 4/7)

In other reproductive health news —

The New York Times: New Study Links Diabetes During Pregnancy To Greater A.D.H.D. Risk In Children

Maternal diabetes, a pregnancy complication that can affect up to a third of women globally, is linked with a higher risk of neurodevelopmental issues in children, a large new study found. The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology on Monday, adds to a growing body of evidence that ties maternal diabetes to a range of health complications for both the mother and the child. (Gupta and Agrawal, 4/7)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore City Council Bill Would Put Menstrual Products In Men’s Bathrooms

At its bimonthly meeting Monday, the Baltimore City Council introduced a bill to expand access to menstrual products in bathrooms at city buildings. (Swick, 4/7)

Roll Call: Luna’s Proxy Deal With Leadership ‘Not A Win’ For Moms, Pettersen Says

An agreement between Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to rely on vote “pairing” for recent and expecting parents falls short of making Congress a more welcoming place for them, Rep. Brittany Pettersen said Monday. (Papp, 4/7)

