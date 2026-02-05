Study Dispels Long-Held Notion That Autism Afflicts More Boys Than Girls
A study based on data from millions of people found that it's not that fewer girls and women have autism but instead that they aren't diagnosed until later in life. Also: A study on leucovorin as a treatment for autism has been retracted; the FDA has withdrawn a webpage that warned about dangerous autism treatments; and more.
ScienceAlert:
Autism Probably Affects Boys And Girls Equally, Massive New Study Reveals
Autism has historically been viewed as a condition that affects men and boys more frequently than women and girls. But a massive new study based on data from millions of people suggests this isn't actually the case, at least in Sweden. While boys are diagnosed with the condition at higher rates during childhood, by adulthood, the ratio is roughly 1:1. This suggests it's not a case of fewer women having autism: it's just that they aren't diagnosed until later in life. (Cockerill, 2/5)
The Transmitter:
Largest Leucovorin-Autism Trial Retracted
The largest study to date of leucovorin’s effectiveness for treating autism traits has been retracted because of data inconsistencies and statistical issues, according to a notice posted last week by the European Journal of Pediatrics. The study included 77 autistic children and is one of only five randomized clinical trials that have tested leucovorin, also known as folinic acid, in autistic people. (Lopez Lloreda, 2/3)
MedPage Today:
FDA Removes Warning Page About Dangerous Autism Treatments
The FDA removed a webpage that warned consumers about potentially dangerous products and therapies marketed as autism treatments. An archived version of the page said the agency had warned or taken action against companies that made improper claims that their products could treat or cure autism or autism-related symptoms. (George, 2/4)
In updates from the NIH —
Nature:
NIH Rolls Back Red Tape On Some Experiments — Spurring Excitement And Concern
Many researchers are surprised and relieved over an unusual step taken by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH): the agency is rolling back the red tape on a host of basic-science experiments that involved human participants and had been classified as clinical trials. The decision, which was announced on 29 January and is part of a broader NIH effort to reduce the administrative burden, should free such research from the heavy bureaucratic requirements that are designed for clinical trials but are sometimes ill-suited to other fields, such as basic psychology and behavioural studies. “It was definitely a nuisance,” says Jeremy Wolfe, a cognitive psychologist at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts. (Ledford, 2/4)
Politico:
NIH Looks To Turn Primate Research Center Into A Sanctuary
The National Institutes of Health wants to transition at least one of seven national primate research centers into an animal sanctuary, aiming to move away from animal testing in favor of alternative methods. The NIH-funded centers, hosted by universities and research institutions, conduct primate research on conditions and diseases that affect human health. They have been a primary target of animal rights organizations, like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. (Gardner, 2/4)