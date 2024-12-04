Study: Most Teens With Long Covid Recover After 2 Years
Researchers followed a large group of older kids and teens after they tested positive on a PCR test for covid, checking in every three months for symptoms of long covid. Most who developed the condition recovered fully after 24 months.
The Guardian:
Most Teenagers Recover From Long Covid After Two Years, Study Shows
Most teenagers who have suffered from long Covid recover within two years, according to the largest study of its kind. But the researchers said more work was needed to understand why some children still had ongoing health problems two years after infection. (12/4)
KFF Health News:
Nursing Homes Fell Behind On Vaccinating Patients For Covid
It seems no one is taking covid-19 seriously anymore, said Mollee Loveland, a nursing home aide who lives outside Pittsburgh. ... Between her patients’ complex medical needs and their close proximity to one another, covid continues to pose a grave threat to Loveland’s nursing home — and to the 15,000 other certified nursing homes in the U.S. where some 1.2 million people live. Despite this risk, a CDC report published in April found that just 4 in 10 nursing home residents in the U.S. received an updated covid vaccine in the winter of 2023-24. (Boden, 12/4)
The debate continues over how covid started —
Nature:
Sick Animals Suggest COVID Pandemic Started In Wuhan Market
A preliminary analysis takes a closer look at genomic data collected at the market. A preliminary analysis takes a closer look at genomic data collected at the market. (Mallapaty, 12/4)
Fox News:
COVID 'Most Likely' Leaked From Wuhan Lab, Select Committee Finds
A congressional subcommittee concluded its two-year investigation on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, finding that COVID-19 likely originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and that social distancing and masking were not backed with scientific data. (Sorace, 12/2)
On RSV and flu —
ABC News:
Cases Of RSV, Flu Ticking Up Among Young Children In US As Respiratory Virus Season Begins
Cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are ticking up across the United States even as overall respiratory virus activity remains low. Flu activity is increasing slightly among children while RSV activity is elevated in the southern, central and eastern U.S., according to data updated Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of the week ending Nov. 23, the latest date for which data is available, 0.6% of emergency department visits were for flu and 0.4% were for RSV. (Kekatos and Benadjaoud, 12/3)