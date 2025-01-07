Study: Prescription Drugs Release ‘Forever Chemicals’ Into Wastewater
The research, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also concluded that large municipal wastewater treatment plants are unable to fully remove the chemicals during treatment. Separately, dancing may help with depression among those with Parkinson’s disease, concussions rise among female athletes, and more.
The Washington Post:
Prescription Drugs May Be Leaching PFAS, Toxic Chemicals Into Wastewater
The widespread use of pharmaceuticals in America is introducing even more toxic “forever chemicals” into the environment through wastewater, according to a study released Monday, and large municipal wastewater treatment plants are not capable of fully filtering them out. ... Most of the compounds came from commonly prescribed medications including antidepressants and statins, the researchers found. (Ajasa, 1/6)
The Washington Post:
Dancing May Lighten Depression From Parkinson’s, Study Suggests
New research suggests that dancing might lighten the depression suffered by many people with Parkinson’s disease, an approach that’s accessible, inexpensive, drug free — and often a lot of fun. “I don’t know what it is, but there’s something magical about dancing,” said Joseph DeSouza, an associate professor in the faculty of health at York University and one of the study authors. “Dancing makes people with Parkinson’s feel alive and happy. It proved to be an amazing elixir.” (Cimons, 1/6)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Research Shows Uptick In Concussions For Female Athletes
Concussions are a known risk for athletes playing at a recreational or professional level. They lie on the spectrum of brain injuries with symptoms including headaches, dizziness and sensitivity to light and sound after a blow to the head or neck. Discussions around concussions oftentimes focus on male athletes in sports like football. But in recent years, research has started to highlight a concerning trend. Concussions for female athletes have tripled in the past two decades. (Lewis-Thompson, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Sugary Drinks Linked To Global Rise In Diabetes, Heart Disease
Across the world, the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages is responsible for about 340,000 deaths each year from Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to a study published Monday that is one of the largest attempts to assess how the spread of Western eating habits is affecting global health. The study, in the journal Nature, also found that sugary drinks were linked to 2.2 million additional cases of Type 2 diabetes and 1.2 million cases of cardiovascular disease in 2020, with a disproportionate share of those cases concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America. (Jacobs, 1/6)