Study: Raw Milk Contaminated With Bird Flu Virus Infects Mice
Reuters reports on the study, which was published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Other related news is on dairy cows, an experimental mRNA vaccine, and more.
Reuters:
Raw Milk Containing Bird Flu Virus Infects Mice In Study
Feeding raw milk contaminated with bird flu to mice infected them with the virus, adding to evidence that consumption of unpasteurized milk is not safe for humans, according to a study published on Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Bird flu has caused serious or fatal infections globally among people in close contact with infected wild birds or poultry, and scientists have long viewed the virus as being capable of causing a global health crisis. (5/24)
Reuters:
Bird Flu Detected In Tissue Samples Of US Dairy Cow Sent To Slaughter, USDA Says
Bird flu virus particles were found in tissue samples taken from one dairy cow sent to slaughter at a U.S. meat processing plant, but none were detected in samples from 95 other cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday. Meat from the animals was prevented from entering the nation's food supply, USDA said. (Polansek and Mishra, 5/24)
U.S. News & World Report:
Scientists Developing MRNA-Based Vaccine Against H5N1 Bird Flu
An experimental mRNA vaccine against the H5N1 avian flu is highly effective in preventing severe illness and death in lab animals, researchers report. The vaccine was created using the same techniques that produced the COVID vaccines. The experimental vaccine elicited a strong immune response in lab mice and ferrets, researchers reported May 23 in the journal Nature Communications. (Thompson, 5/28)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Zero In On Bird Flu And Weight Loss Drugs
KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, Céline Gounder, discussed the second case of bird flu found in humans in the United States with “CBS Morning News” on May 24. ... KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed weight loss drugs on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 17. (5/25)