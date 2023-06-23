Study: Rising Diabetes Will Affect 1.3 Billion People By 2050

A new study blames global aging and rising body weight for increasing diabetes cases, which will impact billions more people around the world by 2050. Separately, data show that Hispanic and Asian Americans mainly drove population growth after the pandemic.

Bloomberg: Over 1.3 Billion Globally Will Have Diabetes By 2050, Study Finds

Global aging and rising body weight will more than double the number of people with diabetes by 2050, researchers predicted, putting millions more people at risk of a variety of dangerous disorders. (Griffin, 6/22)

In news about health and race —

The Washington Post: Hispanics, Asians Drove Post-Pandemic U.S. Population Growth, Data Shows

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released Vintage 2022 Population Estimates, which include updated population estimates by age, race and Hispanic origin. An analysis by William Frey, a senior demographer at the Brookings Institution, showed the White population declining by 668,418 people, compared with a record decline of 809,784 people the previous year. The Hispanic population grew by 1.04 million, compared with 786,622 the year before. Asians and Pacific Islanders increased by 475,679, compared with 240,191 the previous year, and Black people increased by 211,193 compared with 121,787 the year before. (Bahrampour, 6/22)

The Hill: Texas Is Now A Majority Minority State

Hispanics are the largest demographic group in Texas, outnumbering non-Hispanic white people for the first time since the mid-19th century, according to U.S. Census data. In 2022, the state’s Hispanic population reached 12 million, surpassing the non-Hispanic white population and turning Texas into a majority minority state. Some 40.2 percent of Texans are Hispanic, and 39.8 percent are non-Hispanic white. (Bernal, 6/22)

The Washington Post: Medical Care At U.S. Border Facilities Is Unsafe For Migrants, DHS Memo Says

A Department of Homeland Security medical team investigating the recent death of an 8-year-old girl in South Texas told U.S. border officials that their system of care for migrants is unsafe and needs a major overhaul, according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post. The June 8 memo from DHS acting chief medical officer Herbert O. Wolfe said the Border Patrol station where Anadith Reyes Álvarez and her family were held “lacked sufficient medical engagement and accountability to ensure safe, effective, humane and well-documented medical care.” (Miroff, 6/22)

In other health and wellness news —

Axios: Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's

Frozen fruit products sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods Market, Aldi and Trader Joe’s stores are being recalled for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. It’s the second major recall hitting frozen fruit this month. Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores were recalled after being linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak. (Tyko, 6/22)

AP: Pope Short Of Breath, Says He's Still Feeling Effects Of Anesthesia 2 Weeks After Surgery

Pope Francis said Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago. Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out. “I’m still under the effect of anesthesia,” Vatican News quoted Francis as saying. “My breathing isn’t good.” (6/22)

