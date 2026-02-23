Study Sheds Light On Why Women Are More Prone To Chronic Pain Than Men

The study, published Friday in Science Immunology, suggests that men's immune systems have higher levels of cells with a mechanism that switches off pain signals to the brain. Plus: autism, heart disease in women, SUIDS in recalled sleepers, and more.

NBC News: Women's Pain Last Longer Than Men's. A Study Offers An Explanation

Scientists who study chronic pain have long puzzled over a particular type of scenario: A man and woman get into a car accident and sustain the same injuries. But the woman experiences long-lasting pain, while the man recovers more quickly. Historically, some doctors have dismissed these differences as women exaggerating their pain or being unable to tolerate the same discomfort as men. But studies have repeatedly found that women are more likely to experience chronic pain in general and that their pain lasts longer, on average. (Bendix, 2/20)

More health and wellness news —

The Washington Post: Is Autism Preventable In Certain Cases After All? Some Scientists Say Yes.

Some research suggests that avoiding environmental exposures, especially pre-conception, may help. Influencers branded the idea “trimester zero,” but the science is in early stages. (Cha, 2/23)

Stat: Why Heart Disease In Women May Be Missed On Scans

Women’s bodies are different from men’s in ways that medicine is still learning. Meanwhile, their risk of serious cardiovascular events can be underestimated if their distinct risk profiles are blurred with men’s. The latest example of important sex differences centers on the plaque burden in coronary arteries — a measure of fat and cholesterol deposits that also accounts for blood vessel size. (Cooney, 2/23)

MedPage Today: Sudden Infant Deaths In Inclined Sleepers Persisted Even After Recall

Even after recalls of inclined sleepers in 2019, sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUIDs) still occurred with use of these products, researchers found. From 2009 to 2023, there were 158 SUIDs in inclined sleepers, with 68% occurring from 2009 to 2019 and 32% after 2019, reported Sasha Mintz, MPH, and Abigael Collier, DrPH, both of the National Center for Fatality Review and Prevention at the Michigan Public Health Institute in Okemos, in Pediatrics. (Henderson, 2/23)

Fox News: Experts Warn Of Health Risks Certain Supplements May Pose To Those With Diabetes

Some surveys find that about 75% of U.S. adults have used supplements, while federal survey data shows that 58% used one in the past 30 days — but some groups should exercise caution, experts say. There are many different supplements — including vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids and probiotics — designed to fill nutrient gaps and support overall wellness. Some target specific functions, such as immune support, muscle recovery and bone health, according to multiple medical sources. (Rudy, 2/22)

AP: Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice Products May Contain Glass, USDA Says

A Portland, Oregon, company is recalling nearly 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice products sold at Trader Joe’s stores and in Canada because they may contain pieces of glass, U.S. Agriculture Department officials reported. Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. pulled Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice from stores nationwide. The frozen product — containing fried rice, vegetables, chicken meat and eggs — is sold in 20-ounce plastic bags. The affected packages have best-by dates of Sept. 8 through Nov. 17, 2026. The products are stamped with the establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. (2/20)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Explain Colorectal Cancer Risk And Federal Pullback On Georgia Disability Oversight

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Feb. 16 how the recent deaths of two actors sparked searches for colorectal cancer information. (2/21)

On social media and mental health —

AP: What To Know If You Are Worried About Having A Social Media Addiction

Social media addiction has been compared to casinos, opioids and cigarettes. While there’s some debate among experts about the line between overuse and addiction, and whether social media can cause the latter, there is no doubt that many people feel like they can’t escape the pull of Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms. ... Much of the concern around social media addiction has focused on children. But adults are also susceptible to using social media so much that it starts affecting their day-to-day lives. (Ortutay and Huamani, 2/21)

AP: OpenAI Considered Alerting Canadian Police About School Shooting Suspect

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said Friday it considered last year alerting Canadian police about the activities of a person who months later committed one of the worst school shootings in the country’s history. OpenAI said last June the company identified the account of Jesse Van Rootselaar via abuse detection efforts for “furtherance of violent activities.” The San Francisco tech company said it considered whether to refer the account the Royal Canadian Mounted Police but determined at the time that the account activity did not meet a threshold for referral to law enforcement. OpenAI banned the account in June 2025 for violating its usage policy. (Gillies, 2/21)

