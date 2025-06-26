Study Suggests Disposable Vapes Have More Toxic Metals Than Cigarettes
A study by UC Davis found that some disposable e-cigarettes emit in a single day the same amount of lead as 20 packs of conventional cigarettes. More news is on nitrates in water linked to preterm births; heart attack deaths; and a cancer-fighting compound.
San Francisco Chronicle:
UC Davis Study: Disposable Vapes May Be More Toxic Than Cigarettes
Some popular disposable e-cigarettes emit toxic metals at levels that surpass those found in traditional cigarettes and earlier generations of vapes, according to a new study by researchers at UC Davis. The study, published Wednesday in ACS Central Science, found that a single day’s use of one disposable device released more lead than nearly 20 packs of conventional cigarettes. (Vaziri, 6/25)
The Hill:
Nitrate In Water Tied To Low Birth Weight, Preterm Birth
Exposure to a common agricultural contaminant in drinking water, even in small doses, may be linked to increased risks of preterm birth, a new study has found. The pollutant, called nitrate, is also associated with low birth weight in infants whose mothers consumed affected water during pregnancy, according to the study, published on Wednesday in PLOS Water. (Udasin, 6/25)
CNN:
Deaths From Heart Attacks Are Way Down. Here’s What’s Killing Us Instead
Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world. However, overall heart disease death rates over the past five decades dropped by 66% in American adults age 25 and older, according to a new study. Even better, deaths from heart attacks dropped by nearly 90%. (LaMotte, 6/25)
The Hill:
A Deadly Tomb Fungus May Be Able To Help Fight Cancer
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have turned a deadly fungus into a potent cancer-fighting compound after isolating a new class of molecules from it. Aspergillus flavus is a toxic crop fungus that has been linked to deaths in the excavation of ancient tombs. It was recently used in a test against leukemia cells and resulted in those cells being killed. “Fungi gave us penicillin,” said Dr. Sherry Gao, senior author of the study. “These results show that many more medicines derived from natural products remain to be found.” (Perkins, 6/25)