Study Suggests That People With ADHD May Have Shorter Life Expectancies
The research, published Thursday in The British Journal of Psychiatry, found that, on average, women with ADHD die nine years earlier than the general population. Among men, the difference is seven years. Other public health news is on online sexual exploitation of kids, menopause, and more.
The New York Times:
People With A.D.H.D. Are Likely To Die Significantly Earlier Than Their Peers, Study Finds
A study of more than 30,000 British adults diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., found that, on average, they were dying earlier than their counterparts in the general population — around seven years earlier for men, and around nine for women. The study, which was published Thursday in The British Journal of Psychiatry, is believed to be the first to use all-cause mortality data to estimate life expectancy in people with A.D.H.D. (Barry, 1/23)
In other health and wellness news —
CNN:
1 In 12 Children Are Victims Of Online Sexual Abuse, Study Says
Researchers are calling for global action after finding that 1 in 12 kids are being exposed to sexual exploitation and abuse online, according to a new study. (Holcombe, 1/21)
Axios:
How Millennials Turned Menopause Into A Trendy Wellness Movement
Menopause is going from taboo to trendy as online influencers and celebrities like Naomi Watts and Drew Barrymore increasingly discuss their experiences and how to manage them. Menopause has been undergoing a rebrand, particularly as millennials, the generation that doesn't want to grow up, approach the menopausal transition. But as the market for care and treatments surges, experts worry that some of the promoted solutions lack scientific backing. (Reed, 1/23)
The Washington Post:
How One Cancer Patient Turned A Grim Prognosis Into The Gamble Of Her Life
The doctor’s voice faded. Katie Doble’s mind drifted away from the details of her illness, consumed instead with conflicting visions of the future. Was she planning her wedding, she wondered, or her funeral? Doble was 32, a relentlessly cheerful job recruiter who lived in Denver and enjoyed the rough-and-tumble sport of Gaelic football. ... Now, she sat in a hospital room with her fiancé and two sisters, listening as the doctor explained that her eye cancer had reached Stage 4. It had spread to her liver. (Johnson, 1/23)