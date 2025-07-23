Study: Your Brain Likely Shrank During Pandemic, Even If You Didn’t Get Sick
A study showed brain shrinkage consistent with up to 5.5 months of accelerated aging. It is not yet clear whether the structural changes will lead to cognitive deficits. Also in the news: a link between alcohol withdrawal syndrome and surgery complications; digital tools to help asthma; and more.
NBC News:
Covid Pandemic Aged Brains By An Average Of 5.5 Months, Study Finds
Brain aging may have sped up during the pandemic, even in people who didn’t get sick from Covid, a new study suggests. Using brain scans from a very large database, British researchers determined that during the pandemic years of 2021 and 2022, people’s brains showed signs of aging, including shrinkage, according to the report published in Nature Communications. People who got infected with the virus also showed deficits in certain cognitive abilities, such as processing speed and mental flexibility. (Carroll, 7/22)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome Tied To Surgery Risks, Higher Costs
Alcohol withdrawal syndrome, or the sudden cessation of heavy drinking among people with alcohol use disorder, is associated with higher risks of surgical complications, according to surgeons at the Ohio State University in Columbus. The condition is also linked to longer hospital stays and higher healthcare costs. When adjusting for the cost per surgical patient, the excess costs exceed $165 million, according to new research. (Twenter, 7/22)
Stat:
Apple-Elevance Study Shows Digital Tools Can Help Manage Asthma
A digital intervention using the Apple Watch helped people on Medicaid better control their asthma, illustrating the potential of digital tools to help people most impacted by the condition. (Aguilar, 7/23)
CBS News:
Rich's Ice Cream Bars Recalled In 23 States Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
Rich's Ice Cream is recalling 110,292 cases of frozen dessert products across 23 states due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness. The recall, which was first initiated in June, was recently updated to a Class II threat, meaning the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says. (Moniuszko, 7/22)
On swimming safety —
The New York Times:
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowned In Area Known For Rip Currents
The beach in Costa Rica where Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned was known for its strong surf and dangerous rip currents, and was not protected by lifeguards when he died on Sunday. A second man who was rescued from the sea that day was in critical condition, the authorities said. (Taylor and Bolanos, 7/22)