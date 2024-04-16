Supreme Court Lets Stand Idaho’s Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The Washington Post reports on Monday's development, noting it's "the first time the justices have intervened on the contentious issue of transgender health treatments." Also in the news: Planned Parenthood and puberty blockers; transgender veterans; and more.

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Allows Idaho To Enforce Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Idaho to broadly enforce a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the first time the justices have intervened on the contentious issue of transgender health treatments. While the underlying case concerns the constitutionality of a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the court’s order did not address the merits of the issue — only whether the law could take effect for now. The state’s restrictions will not immediately apply to the two transgender teens who sued the state. (Parks and Marimow, 4/15)

Fox News: Planned Parenthood 'Stonewalling' Probe Into Peddling Puberty Blockers To Minors: State AG

Despite a judge's ruling that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey can now access Planned Parenthood patient records — the third such ruling against transgender health clinics that could potentially expose whether they've been offering puberty blockers and transgender surgeries to children — Missouri's top lawyer says he's still meeting significant "stonewalling." (Joseph, 4/15)

The 19th: Advocates See Reprieve Of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills In Statehouses

Getting a new doctor. Holding hands. Walking into a bar. Using a public bathroom. These everyday situations have become fear-inducing for over 60 percent of transgender Americans, according to new polling from the left-leaning firm Data for Progress. (Rummler, 4/15)

The New York Times: Transgender Veterans Sue V.A. Over Gender-Affirming Surgeries

An advocacy group for transgender veterans has filed a lawsuit over the failure of the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide or pay for gender-affirming surgeries. The federal lawsuit, filed on Monday by the Transgender American Veterans Association, said the decision “amounts to discrimination on the basis of sex and transgender status” and threatens the health of veterans. It also accused the V.A. of letting the issue “languish” in the three years since the department’s secretary, Denis McDonough, said the administration would work to provide the surgeries. (Kavi, 4/15)

In other health news from Florida and California —

The Hill: DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Local Heat Protections For Workers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed legislation barring local and municipal governments from requiring their own heat protections for workers. The law, House Bill 433, blocks local governments from several activities, including setting a minimum wage higher than that of the state or federal governments. It also restricts local authorities from “[r]equiring an employer, including an employer contracting with the political subdivision, to meet or provide heat exposure requirements not otherwise required under state or federal law” or “[g]iving preference, or considering or seeking information, in a competitive solicitation to an employer based on the employer’s heat exposure requirements,” according to a summary released by the Legislature. (Burdryk, 4/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: Pressure Mounts To Save East San Jose’s Regional Medical Trauma Center

Elected officials and residents in the Bay Area’s largest county are trying to stop the impending closure of a trauma center that treats thousands of people annually for severe heart attacks, major car accidents and strokes. Opponents of the closure say it could lead to delayed care and worse outcomes for patients, many of whom are lower-income or uninsured. (Ho, 4/15)

KFF Health News: California Health Workers May Face Rude Awakening With $25 Minimum Wage Law

Nearly a half-million health workers who stand to benefit from California’s nation-leading $25 minimum wage law could be in for a rude awakening if hospitals and other health care providers follow through on potential cuts to hours and benefits. A medical industry challenge to a new minimum wage ordinance in one Southern California city suggests layoffs and reductions in hours and benefits, including cuts to premium pay and vacation time, could be one result of a state law set to begin phasing in in June. (Thompson, 4/16)

