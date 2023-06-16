Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Native American Adoption Rights Law
News outlets report on a Supreme Court ruling rejecting a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare, which ABC News says has long been hailed by tribes for giving priority to Native American families for adopting Native children. Black maternal mortality, and breastfeeding are also in the news.
ABC News:
Supreme Court Upholds Law Giving Native American Families Priority In Adoption
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a major challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, upholding a landmark law long hailed by tribes for giving priority to Native American families in the adoption of Native children. The state of Texas and a group of non-Native foster parents had challenged the preferences as an infringement on state authority in child welfare policy and unlawful discrimination on the basis of race. (Dwyer, 6/15)
AP:
Things To Know About The Supreme Court Ruling Upholding The Indian Child Welfare Act
The law requires states to notify tribes when adoption cases involve their members or children eligible for tribal membership, and to try to place them with their extended family, their tribe or other Native American families. It was enacted to address historic injustices: Before the law took effect, between 25% and 35% of Native American children were being taken from their families and placed with adoptive families, in foster care or in institutions. The majority were placed with white families or in boarding schools in attempts to assimilate them. (Snow, 6/15)
On maternal care for Black women —
Reuters:
Felix Demands Better Maternity Care For Black Women Following Bowie's Death
Maternity care for Black women needs to be radically improved so that other pregnant women do not end up dying like 2016 Olympic relay champion Tori Bowie, track and field's most decorated woman Allyson Felix said on Thursday. Former 100 metres world champion Bowie, who won gold in the 4x100 metres relay at the Rio Games along with Felix, died aged 32 while she was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labour, according to an autopsy report obtained by U.S. media. (6/15)
Roll Call:
Mississippi Community Workers Battle Maternal Mortality Crisis
When Lauren Jones was pregnant with her first child, doctors overlooked a leak in her amniotic sac because her description of the symptoms didn’t strike them as cause for alarm. The symptoms didn’t improve. So when Jones went back a second time, she took no chances — she lied and told them she was spotting. The doctors quickly determined she needed an emergency cesarean section. (Clason, 6/15)
In other reproductive health news —
CNN:
Fathers’ Role In Breastfeeding And Infant Sleep Is Key, Study Finds
Fathers matter. A new study — a rare effort that focuses solely on the father’s involvement in an infant’s life — shows a striking link between the support that dads offer and better infant outcomes. The research sought to answer several questions about paternal participation in breastfeeding and the use of safe sleep practices for babies. The results showed that fathers play a crucial role in both — and it highlights the need for bolstered parental leave policies in the United States, according to the study, which published Friday in the journal Pediatrics. (Wattles, 6/16)