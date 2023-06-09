Supreme Court Upholds Medicaid Recipients’ Right To Sue States Over Federal Violations
In a 7-2 decision in the case of Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, the Supreme Court justices preserved the civil rights of people who depend on initiatives funded in part by the federal government — such as Medicaid and programs that provide services for nutrition and disabilities — to sue states over enforcement violations.
Roll Call:
Supreme Court Preserves Medicaid Recipients' Right To Sue
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 7-2 to protect the right of Medicaid nursing home residents to seek relief in federal court when state officials do not meet a certain quality of care — a ruling policy watchers are hailing as a civil rights victory for Medicaid patients. (Cohen, 6/8)
Indianapolis Star:
SCOTUS Denies Health & Hospital's Effort To Block Civil Rights Lawsuits
In a 7-2 decision published Thursday, the court's justices found that the family of late Gorgi Talevski, a former patient with dementia at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation, can move forward with their lawsuit against the facility, its owner Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County and facility manager American Senior Communities LLC because federal law and court precedent give nursing home residents a path to sue to enforce their rights. (6/8)
Vox:
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s First Major Opinion Saves Medicaid
It’s Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first majority opinion in a case with this kind of sweeping policy stakes. (Millhiser, 6/8)
The 19th:
Disability Advocates Celebrate Supreme Court’s Talevski Decision
“Today is a great day for civil rights in the Supreme Court. We haven’t gotten to say that very often recently,” said Megan Schuller, legal director for the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, which provides legal advocacy for people with mental health disabilities. Schuller praised the decision and articulated some of the concerns advocates had about the case’s outcome, noting that it could have damaged a “large number” of civil rights statutes. (Luterman, 6/8)