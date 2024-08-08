Sweetener In Stevia, Monk Fruit, Keto Items Linked With Blood Clots: Study
Researchers found that drinking something with erythritol more than doubled the risk of blood clots among 10 healthy participants. Also in the news: a rise in the rate of stroke deaths, a link between blood pressure and migraines, and more.
Sweetener In Stevia, Keto Products Linked To Blood Clots, Study Says
Consuming a drink with erythritol — an artificial sweetener used to add bulk to stevia and monk fruit and to sweeten low-carb keto products — more than doubled the risk of blood clotting in 10 healthy people, according to a new pilot study. (LaMotte, 8/8)
Rate Of Stroke Deaths Among Middle-Age US Adults Hit Two-Decade High During Covid Pandemic, Report Shows
Middle-age people in the United States are more likely to die from a stroke than they have been in about two decades, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (McPhillips, 8/8)
Researchers Find Link Between High Diastolic Blood Pressure And Migraines In Women
Some women with high blood pressure may be at higher risk of migraine. Migraine sufferers are at higher risk of strokes and heart attacks, but does having risk factors for cardiovascular disease increase the risk of developing migraines? In a new study, researchers in the Netherlands found that women with higher diastolic blood pressure, the lower number in a blood pressure reading, were 16% more likely to have migraines than women with normal diastolic blood pressure. (Marshall, 8/7)
Scientists Learning How Neighborhood Can Affect Biology Of Cancer
Where you live has a relationship to your odds of getting cancer and surviving cancer. Epidemiologists studying this link they see in the data have focused on so-called social determinants of health — poor access to transportation, for example, could make it harder for residents to see a doctor. Places lacking grocery stores with fresh food could mean worse nutrition for locals. (Chen, 8/8)
Women Who Spend Time On TikTok Feel Less Satisfied With Their Bodies, Study Suggests
Women who spend time on TikTok are at a greater risk of disliking their own bodies and feeling worse about their appearance — especially if they’ve been exposed to pro-anorexia content, a study published Wednesday suggests. Australian researchers surveyed 273 women ages 18 to 28 from July 2021 to October 2021 about their TikTok use. As part of the study, the participants were then shown what was referred to as “pro-anorexia,” also known as “pro-ana,” images. (Rosenblatt, 8/7)