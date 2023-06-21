Task Force: Regularly Screen All Adults Under 65 For Anxiety
All young and middle-age adults should be regularly screened for anxiety and depression, regardless of whether they're showing symptoms, according to new advice from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Axios, meanwhile, covers stress relief tips that don't involve exercise.
NBC News:
Anxiety Screening Recommended For All Adults Under 65, Panel Says
All young and middle-age adults should be screened regularly for anxiety and depression, even if they don't have symptoms, an influential public health group said Tuesday. While the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended doctors assess patients for depression since 2002, it is the first time the group has advocated for routine screening of anxiety in adults. Pregnant women and those who gave birth within the past year were highlighted as people who should be screened. (Edwards, 6/20)
In related news about anxiety —
Axios:
Stress Relief Tips That Aren't Exercise
If you're feeling stressed but can't fit in a stress-relieving workout today, you may literally need a hug. Americans are stressed out. While exercise is a proven way to support mental health — which made evolutionary sense for our ancestors — it's not the only way to de-stress. There are other options we often overlook. (Mallenbaum, 6/20)
New Atlas:
First-Of-Its-Kind Noninvasive CRISPR Method Knocks Out Anxiety Gene
Anxiety affects many people, and for some, medication doesn’t help. Researchers have developed a novel, noninvasive method of delivering CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology into the brain – previously a challenge – to knock out a gene that causes anxiety. While the technique has so far only been used on mice, the findings open the door to developing new therapeutics, especially for people resistant to medication. (McClure, 6/20)
Military Times:
Why Troops Should Be Wary Of Blue Lotus When Using Vapes, E-Cigarettes
An Egyptian plant called Nymphaea caerulea, more commonly known as “blue lotus,” is a flower featuring natural properties purported to help with sleeplessness and anxiety. In high doses, it can also cause paranoia, hallucinations, and even seizures. However, because it is not considered a controlled substance, blue lotus is legally available in a majority of U.S. states — namely, in the form of vape and electronic cigarette products. A 2021 study of several service members who ingested such blue lotus products highlighted the concoction’s possible dangers. (Sicard, 6/20)
Also —
Stat:
National Panel Rejects Calls For Broader Suicide Risk Screening
A panel of advisers is sticking with its recommendation that providers screen most adults for major depression, but, to the chagrin of mental health advocates, will not advise broad screening for suicide risk. (Owermohle, 6/20)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.