Teladoc Partners With Microsoft To Use AI For Patient Visit Documentation
The telehealth provider plans to add Microsoft's voice-enabled generative artificial intelligence tool in order to help its clinicians document visits with patients. Also in the news: two senators propose studying potential biosecurity risks created by artificial intelligence.
Reuters:
Teladoc Expands Microsoft Tie-Up To Document Patient Visits With AI
Teladoc Health is expanding a partnership with Microsoft to use the tech giant's artificial intelligence services to automate clinical documentation on the telehealth platform, lifting its shares 6% in premarket trade. The integration of AI including Microsoft's services with technology from OpenAI, owner of viral chatbot ChatGPT, will help ease the burden on healthcare staff during virtual exams, Teladoc said on Tuesday. (7/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Teladoc Health, Microsoft Team Up On Generative AI
Teladoc Health is adding Nuance's voice-enabled generative artificial intelligence solution to help its providers with documentation, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the agreement, Teladoc clinicians will use Nuance’s Dragon Ambient eXperience Express generative AI tools to automatically produce clinical visit notes. Nuance, owned by tech giant Microsoft, said the tool can summarize and enter conversations between clinicians and patients directly into electronic health record systems using OpenAI's GPT-4 generative AI capabilities. (Turner, 7/18)
AI and health data security is becoming a talking point —
Fedscoop:
Senators Propose New Bipartisan AI Legislation Focused On National Health Security
New bipartisan legislation proposed by Senators Ed Markey, D-MA, and Ted Budd, R-NC, on Tuesday would push the Department of Health and Human Services to take a more active role in studying the potential biosecurity risks created by artificial intelligence. (Heilweil, 7/18)
In other artificial intelligence news related to health —
ScienceDaily:
AI To Predict Your Health Later In Life — All At The Press Of A Button
Thanks to artificial intelligence, we will soon be able to predict our risk of developing serious health conditions later in life, at the press of a button. Abdominal aortic calcification, or AAC, is a calcification which can build up within the walls of the abdominal aorta and predicts your risk of developing cardiovascular disease events such as heart attacks and stroke. It also predicts your risk of falls, fractures and late-life dementia. Conveniently, common bone density machine scans used to detect osteoporosis, can also detect AAC. (7/17)
Modern Healthcare:
How A Texas Health System Is Deploying AI For Gun Detection
UMC Health System is the latest healthcare organization to incorporate artificial intelligence into its operations. It’s one of the few to use it to detect guns. The health system in Lubbock, Texas, is adding an AI-based video analytics platform onto its existing security system that will detect, without using facial recognition software, whether someone is carrying a gun, said Jeff Hill, the system's vice president of operations. If the system from ZeroEyes detects a weapon, it will alert someone at ZeroEyes, who will determine whether a real threat exists. If so, UMC security staff at the hospital will be notified, he said. (Perna, 7/18)