Telehealth Company Cerebral Shared Information On 3.1 Million Patients

Cerebral, a startup, said it shared data of more than 3.1 million patients with advertisers, Facebook, Google, and TikTok. In other news, UnitedHealth beneficiaries revive a case about the company denying mental health claims as not medically necessary based on internal coverage guidelines aimed at keeping down costs, rather than on generally accepted standards of care.

TechCrunch: Telehealth Startup Cerebral Shared Millions Of Patients’ Data With Advertisers

Cerebral has revealed it shared the private health information, including mental health assessments, of more than 3.1 million patients in the United States with advertisers and social media giants like Facebook, Google and TikTok. The telehealth startup, which exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic after rolling lockdowns and a surge in online-only virtual health services, disclosed the security lapse in a filing with the federal government that it shared patients’ personal and health information who used the app to search for therapy or other mental health care services. (Whittaker, 3/10)

More about mental health care —

Reuters: UnitedHealth Beneficiaries Seek To Revive Case Over Mental Health Coverage

UnitedHealth Group Inc beneficiaries are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling limiting the insurer's obligation to cover mental health treatment, which they said had "disastrous consequences" for mental health and addiction patients. ... A three-judge panel last year overturned the beneficiaries' trial victory. (Pierson, 3/10)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Clinical Depression Is Common And Treatment Can Help. It Helped These Four People From Philadelphia.

When U.S. Sen. John Fetterman checked into a hospital for clinical depression last month, critics questioned whether he would be able to serve his six-year term. Mental illness is often portrayed as an inescapable condition. But for most people, depression and other mental health disorders don’t last forever, said David Mandell, the director of the Penn Center for Mental Health. ... The Inquirer spoke to four Philadelphians about their experience with depression, what treatments worked for them, and how they continue to take care of their mental health. (Gutman and Ruderman, 3/13)

Scientific American: Vitamin D Supplements Probably Won't Prevent Mental Illness After All

In February scientists reported that vitamin D was associated with a reduced risk of suicide attempts among U.S. veterans. The study compared more than 600,000 veterans who took various doses of vitamin D with an equal number of those who did not ingest the supplements. Taking vitamin D, they concluded, was linked with a 45 to 48 percent overall reduction in the risk of visiting a hospital for a suicide attempt or intentional self-harm. (Wickelgren, 3/13)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: St. Christopher’s Hospital Wants To Combine Primary And Mental Health Care For Struggling Youth

A recent government report concluded that the nation’s teens — especially teen girls — are in a mental health crisis. ... St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia is one of the institutions attempting to better address teen mental health. Brigid Garvin, clinical director of psychology at the hospital, recently spoke with us about the hospital’s new mental health initiative and what caregivers can do to help. (Bauers, 3/13)

In other health care industry developments —

KHN: Feds Move To Rein In Prior Authorization, A System That Harms And Frustrates Patients

When Paula Chestnut needed hip replacement surgery last year, a pre-operative X-ray found irregularities in her chest. As a smoker for 40 years, Chestnut was at high risk for lung cancer. A specialist in Los Angeles recommended the 67-year-old undergo an MRI, a high-resolution image that could help spot the disease. But her MRI appointment kept getting canceled, Chestnut’s son, Jaron Roux, told KHN. (Sausser, 3/13)

AP: Medical Helicopter Service Suspended After N. Carolina Crash

An emergency helicopter transport service announced Friday that it suspended operations, a day after one of its helicopters crashed in western North Carolina, leaving three of the four people aboard hospitalized. “Safety is of the upmost concern to our program, and as such we have suspended all LIFE FORCE operations until our crews feel ready to return to service,” LIFE FORCE Air Medical, which is operated by Erlanger Health System, said in a statement posted on Facebook. (3/10)

KHN: 'An Arm and a Leg': Wrestling With A Giant: How To Dispute A Hospital Bill

When Sandeep Swami received a $1,339 bill for a quick and uneventful emergency room visit for his 11-year-old daughter, he pushed back. The charge was a “facility fee” for the hospital, though the treatment entailed only a six- to seven-minute consultation with a doctor. Because Swami had a high-deductible health plan and had not yet met his deductible for the year, he was on the hook for the entire amount. (3/13)

Also —

The Philadelphia Inquirer: On Match Day, Medical Students Learn Where They’ll Start Work As Doctors. Four At Jefferson Offer An Inside Look At The Process.

A champagne toast is in store Friday for 275 aspiring physicians at Thomas Jefferson University’s medical school. A few miles north, their counterparts at Temple University will join in a boisterous 10-second countdown before ripping open their envelopes. At the University of Pennsylvania, rituals include pinning tiny flags on a giant U.S. map. March 17 is Match Day, when thousands of medical students nationwide learn where they will work as residents after graduation, and in what specialty, completing their training as physicians. (Avril, 3/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription