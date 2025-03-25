Tennessee Logs First Measles Case Of 2025
It is unclear how the person was exposed to the virus, officials say. Meanwhile, experts warn air travel may lead to more imported cases. Other news is on dengue fever outbreaks in popular spring break destinations; New York City's mental health programs; and more.
CIDRAP:
Tennessee Confirms First Measles Case Of The Year
Tennessee has reported its first measles case of the year, in a mid-state resident whose exposure is still under investigation, according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). (Soucheray, 3/24)
Related news about measles and dengue —
CNN:
‘Measles Is Only A Plane Flight Away’: As Outbreak Surges, Experts Warn Against Global Health Funding Cuts
After returning home from a trip abroad last week, an infant in Houston was hospitalized with measles. In Lamoille County, Vermont, this month, a child became sick with measles after returning from foreign travel. The same thing happened to an adult in Oakland County, Michigan, whose vaccination status was unknown. Although measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, it still rages on in many parts of the world. With decreasing vaccination rates across the US, experts say, imported cases can have large consequences. (Mikherjee, 3/24)
Fox News:
Dengue Fever Cases Rising In Popular Spring Break Locations, CDC Alerts
As spring breakers this season continue to head south into warmer territory, mosquitoes are posing a health risk that calls for extra attention. The following countries have also reported higher-than-expected numbers of dengue cases among American travelers returning to U.S. soil: Brazil, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Saint Lucia and Sudan. (Stabile, 3/24)
More health news from across the U.S. —
CBS News:
NYC Mental Health Program Pushed By Adams In Doubt After Report Questions Effectiveness
One of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' signature mental health programs is in question after a City Council report suggested sending mentally ill people who are homeless to involuntary care has been ineffective. Members were never happy with Adams' decision to force the severely mentally ill into treatment against their will, but their report comes as the mayor says he's gearing up to run for reelection and wants to tout his accomplishments. (Kramer, 3/24)
Charlotte Ledger:
Turf War Erupts Over Organ Donation Services
A lawsuit filed earlier this month seeks to stop Atrium Health from taking control of organ donation services at partner hospital Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. For 40 years, Wake Forest Baptist relied on HonorBridge, an independent organ procurement organization that serves 75 percent of North Carolina, to handle the hospital’s life-saving organ donations and get them to transplant recipients. But after joining the Atrium Health system, Wake Forest Baptist petitioned the federal government to switch to LifeShare Carolinas, Atrium’s in-house organ procurement service. (Crouch, 3/25)
CBS News:
New Colorado Health Science High School In Aurora To Bridge The Health Care Workforce Gap
Aurora Public Schools is partnering with Community College of Aurora to launch the state's first health science high school. Aurora voters approved a bond in 2024 that will fund the project. The school will prepare students for careers in health care and address the growing demand for health care workers. The magnet school, which doesn't have a name yet, will give students a head start in the workforce by offering hands-on experiences and college-level courses. (Mason, 3/24)
Politico:
When Will California See The Money Prop 35 Promised?
The powerful health care interests who put Proposition 35 on the ballot last November had a simple pitch for the complex initiative: a tax no voter paid would provide a long-awaited pay bump to doctors and hospitals who serve the state’s lowest-income residents. Californians overwhelmingly accepted the offer, giving Prop 35 more than two-thirds of the vote, but are no closer to seeing the changes they were promised. (Bluth, Schultheis and McCarthy, 3/24)