Nevada was one of two states, Reuters reports, that didn't join a $4.35 billion settlement with the drugmaker over its role in the opioid crisis last year. Meanwhile, in Missouri, the Republican governor signed legislation banning trans minors from accessing gender care.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday agreed to pay Nevada $193 million to settle claims that its marketing practices fueled opioid addiction, the state announced. Nevada was one of two states, along with New Mexico, that did not join a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement with the Israel-based drugmaker last year. New Mexico has also since settled. (Pierson, 6/7)

On transgender health care in Missouri —

The Hill: Missouri Joins Growing List Of States Imposing Limits On Transgender Health Care, Athletes

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) signed legislation Wednesday that will prevent transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming medical care and bar transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams. Both laws will take effect in August. (Migdon, 6/7)

On abortion in Maryland and Missouri —

AP: Maryland Board Approves Funds For Abortion Pill Stockpile

A Maryland board approved an emergency procurement of more than $1 million on Wednesday to pay for a stockpile of a widely used abortion pill due to uncertainty surrounding legal challenges against the drug’s use. The Board of Public Works approved the funds to pay for 35,000 doses that would last several years, if necessary. The stockpile, acquired in April, includes 30,000 doses of mifepristone and 5,000 doses of misoprostol. The powerful spending panel is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis. (Witte, 6/7)

AP: Judge Weighs Missouri GOP Dispute Over Estimated Cost Of Allowing Abortions

Two top Republican state officials argued Wednesday over how much it would cost Missouri to restore the right to abortion, with the state attorney general insisting that the figure should account for lost revenue that wouldn’t be collected from people who otherwise would be born. The issue came up during a trial over a proposed ballot measure that would let voters decide in 2024 whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights. (Ballentine, 6/7)

The Texas Tribune: New Texas Law Bans COVID-Related Mandates By Local Governments

On Friday, Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 29, which prohibits local governments from requiring COVID-related masks, vaccines or business shutdowns. But some Republicans say it does not go far enough because it does not cover private entities. (Svitek, 6/7)

KFF Health News: How The Mixed Messaging Of Vaccine Skeptics Sows Seeds Of Doubt

It was a late-spring House of Representatives hearing, where members of Congress and attendees hoped to learn lessons from the pandemic. Witness Marty Makary made a plea. “I want to thank you for your attempts at civility,” Makary, a Johns Hopkins Medicine researcher and surgeon, said softly. Then his tone changed. His voice started to rise, blasting the “intellectual dishonesty” and “very bizarre” decisions of public health officials. Much later, he criticized the “cult” of his critics, some of whom “clap like seals” when certain studies are published. Some critics are “public health oligarchs,” he said. (Tahir, 6/8)

CIDRAP: Pandemic Changed Attitudes Toward Mandating Childhood Vaccinations

A new analysis of 21 polls conducted before and after the COVID-19 pandemic shows parents are changing how they think about school vaccination mandates, but not about vaccine safety. The nuanced findings are published in Heath Affairs, and they bring to light the complicated relationship between COVID-19 vaccines, parental choice, and public health. Study author Gillian SteelFisher, PhD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told CIDRAP News the study shows that the top-level media narrative that the pandemic increased vaccine hesitancy in America is false. (Soucheray, 6/7)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

AP: Wisconsin Republicans Block Meningitis Vaccine Requirement For Students

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday voted to stop Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from requiring seventh graders to be vaccinated against meningitis. The state Senate and Assembly, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, voted to block the proposal. There is no current meningitis vaccination requirement for Wisconsin students. (Bauer, 6/7)

KFF Health News: Personal Medical Debt In Los Angeles County Tops $2.6 Billion, Report Finds

About 810,000, or 1 in 10, Los Angeles County adults together owe more than $2.6 billion in medical debt as of 2021, a new analysis has found — a staggering sum that suggests extending health coverage to more people doesn’t necessarily protect them from burdensome debt. The report from the county Department of Public Health, entitled “Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan,” said medical debt disproportionately affects the uninsured and underinsured, low-income residents, and Black and Latino populations. It said the consequences are alarming, noting that debt negatively impacts factors that determine future health outcomes, such as housing, employment, food security, and access to prescriptions and health care. (Castle Work, 6/7)

