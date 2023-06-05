Texas Governor Signs Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Minors

The bill goes into effect September 1, but legal challenges are expected. Meanwhile, in Florida, trans adults are reportedly blindsided by a new law focused on gender care for young people that may also impact their access to treatments.

The Texas Tribune: Texas Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Kids Is Now Law

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Friday a bill that bars transgender kids from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapies, though the new law could face legal challenges before it takes effect on Sept. 1. Senate Bill 14’s passage brings to the finish line a legislative priority for the Republican Party of Texas, which opposes any efforts to validate transgender identities. Trans kids, their parents and LGBTQ advocacy groups fiercely oppose the law, and some have vowed to stop it from going into effect. (Nguyen and Melhado, 6/2)

In updates from Florida —

WUSF Public Media: Florida Medical Board May Pass A Rule To Reduce Disruptions Caused By Trans Care Law

The Florida Board of Medicine is expected to pass an emergency rule on Friday that would allow patients receiving gender-affirming care to continue as officials craft new standards for treatment. The goal is to address disruptions caused by a new law that restricts access to transgender care for minors and also makes it harder for adults to get care. (Colombini, 6/2)

AP: Transgender Adults In Florida `Blindsided' That New Law Also Limits Their Access To Health Care

Debate surrounding Florida’s new restrictions on gender-affirming care focused largely on transgender children. But a new law that Republican presidential candidate and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last month also made it difficult – even impossible – for many transgender adults to get treatment. Eli and Lucas, trans men who are a couple, followed the discussions in the Legislature, where Democrats warned that trans children would be more prone to suicide under a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and Republicans responded with misplaced tales of mutilated kids. Eli said he and his partner felt “blindsided” when they discovered the bill contained language that would also disrupt their lives. “There was no communication. … Nobody was really talking about it in our circles,” said Eli, 29. (Beaty, Farrington and Schoenbaum, 6/4)

More news about LGBTQ+ health issues —

The Hill: How Biden Has Navigated LGBTQ Issues As A Catholic President

President Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, is navigating LGBTQ issues in a way that has at times labeled him a champion and at others labeled him as behind the times. Much like his handling of abortion issues – before it erupted when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – Biden can appear to be uncomfortable at times with matters that can contradict his faith. And transgender issues, in particular, can be considered quite new to older Americans like Biden. (Gangitano, 6/4)

The New York Times: No One Knows How Many L.G.B.T.Q. Americans Die By Suicide

Cory Russo, the chief death investigator in Utah, is used to asking strangers questions at the most excruciating moments of their lives. When she shows up at the scene of a suicide, a homicide or another type of unexpected death, her job is to interview the grievers about how the deceased had lived. How old were they? What was their race? Did they have a job? Had they ever been hospitalized for psychiatric issues? How had they been feeling that morning? Over the past couple of years, she has added new questions to the list: What was their sexual orientation? What was their gender identity? (Ghorayshi, 6/1)

If you are in need of help — Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

