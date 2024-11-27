Texas Maternal Deaths After Abortion Ban Will Not Be Investigated

In an attempt to offer more "contemporary" recommendations to policymakers, the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee has decided to not review deaths that took place in the first two years after the abortion ban went in to effect. Also, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatens retaliation against hospitals if they don't collect citizenship data.

The Washington Post: Texas Committee Won’t Examine Maternal Deaths In First Years After Abortion Ban

The Texas committee that examines all pregnancy-related deaths in the state will not review cases from 2022 and 2023, the first two years after Texas’s near-total abortion ban took effect, leaving any potential deaths related to abortion bans during those years uninvestigated by the 23 doctors, medical professionals and other specialists who make up the group. In a September meeting, leaders of the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee said the change was made to “be more contemporary” — allowing them to skip over a backlog of older cases and review deaths closer to the date when they occurred, and therefore offer more relevant recommendations to policymakers. (Kitchener, 11/26)

MedPage Today: Texas Governor Scolds Hospital After Doctor Goes Viral On TikTok

After a TikTok video in which a Texas physician informed the public of their right to not respond to a citizenship question on hospital intake forms went viral, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) fired back on social media. In a post on X on Monday, Abbott wrote, "Hey Texas Children's Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine, this doctor is putting your Medicaid and Medicare funding at risk. You better think twice & have crystal clear records. There will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Executive Order." (Henderson, 11/26)

The Boston Globe: New Leadership At The Helm Of N.H.'s Largest United Way

New Hampshire’s largest United Way has a new president and CEO – a position with sway over the organization’s considerable philanthropic efforts around the state. Nichole Martin Reimer was named to the top position at the Manchester-based nonprofit that covers about 85 percent of New Hampshire. ... The top issues the Granite United Way is working on are likely familiar to most Granite Staters: early childhood learning, including child care, housing, financial stability, and work on mental health and substance use disorder. (Gokee, 11/26)

CBS News: Coal Dust Present On Schools, Homes In South Baltimore Neighborhood Bordered By Coal Plant, Study Finds

Measurable amounts of coal dust are present on schools, playgrounds and houses in South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood which is bordered by an open-air coal terminal, according to a new Johns Hopkins study. Curtis Bay borders an industrial area with multiple plants, terminals and port facilities, including an open-air coal export facility owned by CSX. (Thompson and Dingle, 11/26)

Military.com: For Soldiers At Fort Carson, Food Is Scarce

As Americans gather for Thanksgiving feasts, soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, are contending with a far less festive reality -- months of insufficient meals, confusing schedules, and limited food options at the base's dining facilities that have ignited widespread frustration among the rank and file. Dining facilities -- critical for sustaining the health and readiness of troops -- are reportedly offering fewer options, with some meals falling short of basic nutritional standards. Earlier this month, the issue was exemplified by a meal in which soldiers were served a single piece of toast and a handful of lima beans for dinner, according to one soldier stationed there who shared imagery of the meal. (Beynon, 11/26)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: In states without abortion bans, programs are trying to train more types of medical personnel to offer abortion care. Separately, some OB-GYNs are asking pregnant patients to pay for their deliveries in advance. (11/26)

