Texas Poised To Enact Stricter Bans On Abortion Pills, Transgender Rights
Lawmakers passed a bill that would allow private citizens to sue out-of-state medical providers who mail abortion medication to Texas patients. They also passed a bill that would ban trans people from using public bathrooms or locker rooms that align with their genders. Both bills await the signature of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
The 19th:
Texas Passes Bill Banning Abortion Pills From Being Mailed To The State
Texas lawmakers voted to enact sweeping new restrictions on abortion pills mailed to the state, offering a possible blueprint for other states that have banned abortion. (Luthra, 9/3)
The 19th:
Texas Bans Transgender People From Public Bathrooms
Texas is poised to become the latest state to bar transgender people from using public bathrooms after the Senate passed a bill late Wednesday night that also bans transgender people from using locker rooms or from being incarcerated in facilities that align with their genders. (Sosin, 9/3)
More health news from across the U.S. —
MedPage Today:
Hospital Launches Misinformation Tracker
Physicians at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a project to track pediatric health misinformation. Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, an attending neonatologist at CHOP, said she developed the project along with Katie Lockwood, MD, MEd, a pediatrician at CHOP, because they wanted to find a way to get "good pediatric health content out there." (Henderson, 9/3)
North Carolina Health News:
Cone Health Adds Remote Therapy To School Telehealth Program
Greensboro-based Cone Health is expanding its school-based telehealth program to offer remote mental health services for the first time. Students struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental or behavioral health issues can be connected to a therapist during the school day, said John Jenkins, medical director of Cone Health School-Based Care. (Fernandez, 9/4)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Dr. Bashir Moallin Opens Clinic In St. Cloud To Overcome Health Barriers For Somali Community
Under a big white tent in the parking lot of a busy St. Cloud strip mall last week, nurses in black scrubs strapped blood pressure cuffs and pricked the fingers of waiting patients. To mark the one-year anniversary of Hayat Clinic opening, staff were offering free blood pressure and glucose checks. The clinic’s founder, Dr. Bashir Moallin, chatted in Somali with a smiling man who’d just gotten an all-clear on a pre-diabetes test. (Marohn, 9/4)
San Francisco Chronicle:
From Cardiac Arrests To Childbirth: What Burning Man Doctors Saw
Burning Man medics treated nearly 1,500 people during this year’s festival, where dozens of people were transferred to outside hospitals, officials said Tuesday. Royal Ambulance, the Bay Area–based provider contracted to staff Black Rock City’s emergency facility, reported that its Nevada-licensed center, known as Rampart, cared for about 1,450 patients. (Vaziri, 9/3)