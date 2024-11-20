Texas Sues Health System For Stopping Off-Duty Cops From Carrying Guns

The lawsuit alleges it happened illegally at least 10 times at Memorial Hermann Health System facilities in Houston. In related news: Houston nurses say violence is on the rise at hospitals.

Houston Chronicle: Ken Paxton Sues Memorial Hermann Over Off-Duty Police Gun Law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the Memorial Hermann Health System for allegedly prohibiting off-duty police officers from carrying their firearms at the organization's facilities, according to court records. The suit, which was filed Tuesday, claimed that, in at least 10 instances, law enforcement officers were barred from carrying their service weapons at Memorial Hermann locations in and around Houston. Paxton is seeking $1,000 in civil penalties for each violation, in addition to associated legal fees. (Lomax V, 11/19)

Houston Chronicle: Houston Nurses Say Workplace Violence Is On The Rise, Causing Burnout

Ivette Palomeque has endured plenty of threats as a registered nurse in Houston, but she’s still shaken by the memory of a family threatening to shoot her and her colleagues at a local hospital. The incident happened years ago at a hospital where Palomeque no longer works. A patient died, and the grieving family was so upset and angry that they threatened to come back to the hospital with guns, Palomeque said. Fortunately, they never did. “It was scary because they had to actually put the unit on lockdown,” said Palomeque, a critical care nurse. (MacDonald, 11/19)

Houston Chronicle: How Houston Hospitals Are Working To Prevent Workplace Violence

Nurses and other health care workers have seen an increase in threats and violence against them in recent years, and the state of Texas is now requiring hospitals to do more to keep employees safe .Many hospitals in the Texas Medical Center had workplace violence prevention plans in place long before Texas legislatures passed a 2023 law, Senate Bill 240, that required all health care providers to adopt one by Sept. 1. (MacDonald, 11/19)

In other news about health workers —

KPBS: Kaiser Mental Health Workers’ Strike Hits Fifth Week Amid Allegations Of Patient Care Violations

The strike by Kaiser Permanente mental health workers is in its fifth week. On Friday, the union filed a complaint with the California Department of Public Health alleging patient care violations due to understaffing. Elizabeth Meza, a hospice clinical social worker with Kaiser San Diego for 14 years, said she is concerned about the impact the strike is having on patients and their families. (de Marco, 11/19)

The CT Mirror: CT Behavioral Health Providers Underpaid For Services, Report Says

A report released Tuesday by the state’s Office of Health Strategy found shortfalls in reimbursement for behavioral health services across all insurance types, which could lead to issues for residents trying to access care. (Golvala, 11/19)

More health news from across the U.S. —

NPR: The FDA Says It Found A 'Mold-Like' Substance At A Tom's Of Maine Plant

Personal care brand Tom's of Maine received a warning from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month after the agency found disease-causing bacteria and mold-like and powdery substances in their products and facilities. In a letter to Tom's that was published Tuesday, a FDA inspector identified several types of bacteria in the water supply at its facility in Sanford, Maine, including Paracoccus yeei; Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can lead to blood, lung and urinary tract infections; and Ralstonia insidiosa, which can lead to sepsis. The brand used the water in its products and to rinse equipment, the FDA said. (Archie, 11/20)

AP: The World Food Prize Foundation Announces Changes To Expand International Reach

An Iowa-based group that strives to alleviate world hunger and awards an annual prize honoring individuals for their efforts to improve food availability, on Tuesday announced a leadership change as the group works to expand its international focus. Mashal Husain, chief operating officer of The World Food Prize Foundation, will become president, replacing Terry Branstad, the former U.S. ambassador to China and Iowa governor, who will retire, the organization announced in a news release. The food prize was founded by Normal Borlaug, an Iowa native awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for his part in the “Green Revolution,” which dramatically increased agricultural production and reduced the threat of starvation in much of the world. (McFetridge, 11/19)

