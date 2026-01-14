Thanks To New Treatments, 7 In 10 Cancer Patients Survive Over 5 Years

The milestone was reported Tuesday in a report from the American Cancer Society. The report estimated 4.8 million cancer deaths were prevented from 1991 to 2023, and many cancers have gone from death sentences to chronic diseases.

NBC News: A New Milestone In The Cancer Fight: 7 In 10 Patients Now Survive Five-Plus Years

The U.S. has reached a watershed moment in the fight against cancer: Seven in 10 people now survive five years or more after diagnosis, according to the latest annual report from the American Cancer Society. That’s a big improvement since the 1970s, when only half of those diagnosed lived at least five years. In the mid-1990s, the rate was 63%. (Bendix, 1/13)

In mental health news —

The 19th: Senate Moves To Let Victims Of Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Sue For Damages

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow victims to sue the creators of nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes for a minimum of $150,000. (Mithani, 1/13)

Axios: FDA Asks For Removal Of Suicide Warnings On GLP-1 Drugs

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday told Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to remove warnings about the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior from the labels of their blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. (Bettelheim, 1/14)

MedPage Today: Is There A Link Between Screen Use At Night And Suicide Risk In Kids?

Recent research has focused on the troubling relationship between nighttime screen use and suicide risk in youths. A study presented at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry meeting in October garnered media attention after the mother of a 10-year-old Virginia girl who died by suicide last year advocated for awareness of kids' nighttime cell phone use. (Henderson, 1/13)

In other health and wellness news —

Fox News: Blood Test Detects Crohn's Disease Years Before Symptoms Appear In Study

A simple blood test may detect Crohn’s disease years before symptoms appear, according to a new study reported by SWNS. Canadian researchers say the discovery could enable earlier diagnosis and potential prevention of the chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). (Quill, 1/13)

MedPage Today: Diabetes Risk Factors Cluster In Families

Diabetes risk factors frequently emerged in more than one member of the same household, an observational study showed. In a cohort of adults with prediabetes, 75.9% of multi-resident households had at least one additional household member with diabetes risk factors, Tainayah Thomas, PhD, MPH, of Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues reported in JAMA Network Open. (Monaco, 1/13)

NBC News: Want To Live Longer? Making Small Changes Might Be Enough, Two Large Studies Find

If your goal is to be healthier in 2026, you don’t have to overhaul your habits, follow a strict diet or spend hours at the gym. Taking baby steps to collectively improve three of the most important behaviors — sleep, exercise and nutrition — may not only boost health but also lengthen your life, new research shows. The changes could be as basic as a few extra minutes of sleep per night, plus a few more vegetables or grains and a few extra minutes of exercise per day. (Leake, 1/13)

The Washington Post: Prenuvo’s Full Body MRI Missed Signs Of A Catastrophic Stroke, Lawsuit Says

Prenuvo promotes full body MRI scans to detect hazardous conditions early. But medical associations say they may cause unnecessary alarm or a false sense of security. (Whoriskey, 1/13)

The Hill: Modern Warrior Recall: Supplement Recalled Over Risk Of 'Life-Threatening Events'

A dietary supplement meant to improve brain function and boost one’s metabolism is under recall after it was found to contain an ingredient that can cause “life-threatening events,” according to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) news release. Phoenix-based Modern Warrior is recalling all lots of its Modern Warrior Ready supplement over the presence of undeclared ingredients such as tianeptine, 1,4-DMAA and aniracetam. (Tanner, 1/13)

