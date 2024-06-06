This Fall’s Covid Shot Should Target JN.1 Variant, FDA Panel Agrees
The recommendation would lead to the third remake of covid vaccines since 2022, CIDRAP notes, with new shots targeting ever-evolving variants. FDA officials say the timing for this type of decision "remains elusive." Also, a potential treatment is about to begin clinical trials in South Carolina.
CIDRAP:
FDA Panel Supports Switch To JN.1 For Fall COVID Vaccines
Vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today recommended switching the SARS-CoV-2 strain from the XBB.1.5 variant to JN.1 for fall vaccine formulations. The recommendation marks the third remake for the COVID vaccine since 2022. The measure unanimously passed, 16 to 0. FDA officials, concerned about further evolution of JN.1, also asked the group to discuss the possibility of recommending an offshoot of JN.1, such as KP.2, that may more closely match currently circulating strains. (Schnirring, 6/5)
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Advisers Recommend a New Covid Vaccine Formula for the Fall
“It’s becoming clear that the ideal timing for a vaccine composition decision remains elusive,” said Jerry Weir, an official with the F.D.A.’s vaccine division. ... Dr. Sarah Meyer, a senior vaccines official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that aiming at JN.1 was more appropriate because it was “further up on the tree” in the evolution of the coronavirus, possibly allowing the vaccines to better cover mutations in the virus later this year. (Weiland and Jewett, 6/5)
Also —
WCSC:
Clinical Trials To Begin For COVID-19 Treatment Developed In South Carolina
State lawmakers approved millions of dollars for research on a new COVID-19 treatment that will soon begin clinical trials, with every step of the research and development to take place completely in South Carolina. It’s a new way to treat COVID by inhaling medicine into the lungs to address respiratory inflammation, compared with the already-developed antiviral pill. (Rademaker, 6/5)