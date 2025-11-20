Thousands Of Kids On ADHD Meds Wind Up On Other Psychotropic Drugs

The Wall Street Journal compared about 166,000 children ages 3 to 14 who started on ADHD medications in 2019 with kids who didn’t, finding the kids on meds were more than five times as likely to be on additional psychiatric medications four years later. The combined effects in young children, the Journal points out, haven’t been studied closely.

The Wall Street Journal: Millions Of Kids Are On ADHD Pills. For Many, It’s The Start Of A Drug Cascade.

Danielle Gansky was 7 years old when an administrator at her upscale private girls’ school in suburban Philadelphia flagged problems with her academic performance. She was a bubbly and creative kid, but she was easily distracted in class and her schoolwork was sloppy. The school told Gansky’s mother that the girl should see a psychiatrist, who diagnosed her with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and prescribed a stimulant. Concerned that Danielle might get kicked out if her focus didn’t improve, her mother broke into tears and agreed. But the pills made Gansky agitated, moody and angry. So another doctor put her on Prozac. (Ramachandran, McKay and McGinty, 11/19)

Stat: Pfizer, Tris Agree To $41.5M Settlement With Texas Over ADHD Drug

Pfizer and Tris Pharma have agreed to pay $41.5 million to settle allegations by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that they provided an ADHD medicine to children on Medicaid while knowing about “flawed” manufacturing practices. (Silverman, 11/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Two S.F. Telehealth Execs Convicted Of Fraud In Adderall Scheme

Two San Francisco telehealth company executives have been convicted of felony charges for what prosecutors described as a $100 million scheme to distribute Adderall and other stimulants over the internet for no legitimate medical purpose. After a week-long trial, Ruthia He, CEO of Done Global, and David Brody, a physician who was the company’s clinical president, were found guilty Tuesday by a federal jury in San Francisco of six charges of illegal drug distribution and defrauding their customers, and He was also convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice. (Egelko, 11/19)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Bloomberg: Abbott Weighs Takeover Of Cancer Test Maker Exact Sciences

Abbott Laboratories is nearing a potential acquisition of cancer screening company Exact Sciences Corp., people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the biggest deal of the year in the global health-care sector. The US medical-device maker is discussing the terms of a transaction with Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences, according to the people. A deal may be announced in the coming days, they said. (Davis and Nair, 11/19)

Bloomberg: Bayer Wins US Approval For New Drug Hyrnuo In Lung Cancer

Bayer AG won US approval for its new medicine Hyrnuo to treat a common form of lung cancer as the German company works to bolster its drug pipeline. The US Food and Drug Administration cleared the treatment for adults with non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer whose tumors are advanced or have spread and carry mutations of HER2 — a gene often associated with breast cancer. The medicine got an accelerated approval, meaning the company may need to perform another clinical trial to confirm its benefits. (Wind, 11/20)

Stat: Agios Reports Mixed Results From Sickle Cell Study Of Pyrukynd

Agios Pharmaceuticals reported mixed results Wednesday from a Phase 3 study in sickle cell disease that will likely dim hopes of securing a U.S. approval for its drug. (Feuerstein, 11/19)

Also —

The Guardian, El Tecolote: The FDA Has Warned Against This ‘Natural Remedy’ For Joint Pain. San Francisco Immigrants Still Trust It

In San Francisco, doctors say, a growing number of Latinos who work physically demanding jobs have turned to Artri Ajo King and related supplements, such as Artri King, AK Forte and Ortiga Ajo Rey, to relieve chronic pain. The supplements are marketed as natural remedies for pain relief. But there’s a dark side to the pills that has doctors in the city worried. They contain hidden pharmaceuticals that can lead to serious medical conditions, including liver toxicity and death. Quitting them abruptly can also be very dangerous. And, though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked people to avoid the pills, the message of their harms doesn’t seem to be getting across to Spanish-speaking immigrants, or to the many small businesses in the Mission District that cater to them. (Duran, 11/19)

