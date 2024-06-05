Too Many Still Believe MMR Vaccine Causes Autism; Progress Being Made In New Antibiotic Creation
CIDRAP:
1 In 4 US Adults Mistakenly Believe MMR Vaccine Causes Autism, Survey Reveals
Despite no evidence that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine causes autism, a quarter of US adults still think it does, and the false belief is fueling rising measles cases amid falling vaccination rates, finds a survey by the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC). (Van Beusekom, 6/5)
CIDRAP:
Shionogi To Open New US Lab For Antibiotic Discovery
Japanese drugmaker Shionogi yesterday announced plans to expand its infectious disease and antibiotic research and development (R&D) operations in the United States. During a panel discussion at the BIO International Convention, Shionogi officials said they plan to establish the company's first US discovery laboratory. The lab will expand the existing R&D facility for San Diego–based Qpex Biopharma, which was acquired by Shionogi in 2023 and has an existing contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop the investigational beta-lactamase inhibitor xeruborbactam. (Dall, 6/4)
ScienceDaily:
Scientists Develop Novel Antibody Treatment For Kidney Cancer
Scientists have built upon BTE technology to develop new and improved recombinant and synthetic DNA versions of therapeutic antibodies that target CA9, called Persistent Multivalent T Cell Engager (CA9-PMTE), that shows promise in pre-clinical models as a potent, long-lasting treatment against ccRCC. (The Wistar Institute, 6/4)
Bloomberg:
Britain Poised To Favor Lilly's Weight-Loss Drug Over Novo's
Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro is being recommended for weight loss for some UK patients with obesity and could potentially be easier to access on the National Health Service than Novo Nordisk A/S’s hit treatment Wegovy. (Furlong, 6/4)
Bloomberg:
Pharma’s $1 Trillion ‘Firepower’ Hangs Over Biotech Stocks In Limbo
A flurry of deals at the start of the year sparked optimism for a biotech stock resurgence but a swing in sentiment at the direction of interest rates has left the sector hanging on tenterhooks. Over the past few years biotechs have struggled to raise funds as the Federal Reserve embarked on its fastest pace of rate hikes in a generation. But at the end of last year deals picked up and the sector had its first positive returns of the last three as traders wagered the first rate cut was nearing. (Adegbesan, 6/3)
Reuters:
EU Regulator Recommends Use Of Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended Valneva's single-dose chikungunya vaccine for use on Friday, setting it up as the first preventive shot against the disease in Europe. EMA's recommendation for the French firm's vaccine Ixchiq comes as the mosquito-borne disease, for which no approved drugs exist, has been spreading due to climate change. (5/31)
CIDRAP:
WOAH Revises International Standards On Antimicrobial Resistance
The World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) said [May 30] that it has revised its international standards to strengthen efforts to control antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The revisions to the international standards on AMR, which provide a framework for surveillance of antimicrobial use and AMR in animals, were agreed to during WOAH's 91st General Session in Paris. They cover three major areas: the environment, companion animals, and WOAH's list of antimicrobial agents of veterinary importance. (Dall, 5/31)