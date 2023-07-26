Trans Patients Sue Hospital That Gave Their Medical Data To Tennessee’s AG
Two transgender patients are accusing Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a lawsuit of violating their privacy over records sent to the attorney general. The AG's office is reported as saying the records were needed to look into medical billing fraud.
AP:
Transgender Patients Sue The Hospital That Provided Their Records To Tennessee's Attorney General
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is being sued by its transgender clinic patients, who accuse the hospital of violating their privacy by turning their records over to Tennessee’s attorney general. Two patients sued Monday in Nashville Chancery Court, saying they were among more than 100 people whose records were sent by Vanderbilt to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. His office has said it is examining medical billing in a “run of the mill” fraud investigation that isn’t directed at patients or their families. Vanderbilt has said it was required by law to comply. (Matisse, 7/25)
USA Today:
Vanderbilt Sued After Turning Over Transgender Health Records To AG
The attorney general's office said it is investigating potential medical billing fraud related to VUMC's transgender care, alleging a doctor publicly described manipulating billing to evade "coverage limits." Skrmetti's office called it a "run-of-the-mill" fraud investigation that is focused on providers, not patients, and said private patient health information would remain closely guarded. The lawsuit states the plaintiffs face "significant threats of harassment, harm, and bodily injury from being transgender or perceived as transgender." (Brown, 7/26)
In other news relating to transgender health —
AP:
Families Sue To Block Missouri's Ban On Gender-Affirming Health Care For Kids
Families of transgender children on Tuesday sued to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect as scheduled on Aug. 28. The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments. (Ballentine, 7/26)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Opponents Go To Court To Block Missouri’s Gender Affirming Care Ban
Opponents of a measure that would bar most transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming care are asking a judge to prevent it from going into effect. Several law firms filed a lawsuit in Cole County Circuit Court on Tuesday to block legislation prohibiting transgender youth from obtaining puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It would also bar the state from paying for gender-affirming care for adults who are on Medicaid or incarcerated. (Rosenbaum, 7/25)
Tucson.com:
Arizona Cites New Reason For Barring Transgender Sports
The reason Arizona is blocking two transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports is because they have a medical condition, the state’s top GOP legislative leaders say in a new court argument. That rationale means the state law isn’t discriminatory, they also argue. In a new court filing, the attorney for Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert and House Speaker Ben Toma of Peoria asks federal Judge Jennifer Zipps to delay an order she issued last week allowing two transgender girls who sued, including a Tucsonan, to take part in their schools’ girls’ sports teams. Petersen and Toma want the state to keep barring their participation. (Fischer, 7/25)
Also —
Fox News:
Some Virginia School Districts Rejecting Governor's Policy On Transgender Bathrooms, Preferred Pronouns
Several school districts in Virginia said they would be rejecting Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's model policies requiring students to use bathrooms and pronouns that match their biological sex. The updated Virginia Department Of Education’s 2023 Model Policies include "clear and useful" suggestions to school districts for preferred pronoun usage, maintaining student records, the identification of students and enforcing sex-based dress codes. (Mion, 7/26)