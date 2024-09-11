Transgender Candidate In Delaware Could Cruise To US House Seat
Sarah McBride, a state lawmaker who won the Democratic primary, would become the first openly transgender member of Congress if she defeats Republican James Whalen III, a former police officer, in November. Separately, former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo testified in Congress about New York's covid policies.
The New York Times:
Transgender Lawmaker Wins Democratic Primary For Delaware’s Only House Seat
Sarah McBride, a state legislator, won the Democratic primary for Delaware’s only U.S. House seat, The Associated Press reported, making her the heavy favorite to win in November in the deep-blue state. If elected, she would become the first openly transgender member of Congress. (Harmon, 9/10)
The Washington Post:
Andrew Cuomo, Once A Covid Star, Grilled By Congress Over Pandemic Missteps
Democrats joined Republicans to insist that former New York governor Andrew Cuomo explain whether his administration slow-walked accurate data on nursing home deaths, in a hearing room packed with attendees who lost family members to covid in New York nursing homes. (Diamond, 9/10)
The New York Times:
Rep. Joe Wilson Is Hospitalized
Representative Joe Wilson, Republican of South Carolina, was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, according to a social media post. Alan Wilson, Joe Wilson’s son and the attorney general of South Carolina, said in a separate post that “doctors have confirmed to us that he has experienced stroke-like symptoms.” ... Mr. Wilson, 77, came to prominence after shouting “you lie” at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009. (Petrei, 9/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Calls For Government Shutdown If Voting Laws Aren’t Changed
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urged GOP lawmakers to refuse to pass a short-term bill to keep the government funded if they don’t get a provision that aims to prevent noncitizens from voting. The deadline for Congress to act to avoid a partial government shutdown is Sept. 30. (Hughes, Ferek and Timms, 9/10)