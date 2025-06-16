Trump Administration Gives Personal Data Of Medicaid Enrollees To DHS
The AP, which obtained an internal memo and emails, reports that the information provided to deportation officials on Medicaid enrollees included immigration status. The effect on Medicaid in the GOP's megabill is also in the news.
AP:
Trump Gives Data Of Immigrant Medicaid Enrollees To Deportation Officials
President Donald Trump’s administration this week provided deportation officials with personal data -- including the immigration status -- on millions of Medicaid enrollees, a move that could make it easier to locate people as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. An internal memo and emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Medicaid officials unsuccessfully sought to block the data transfer, citing legal and ethical concerns. (Kindy and Seitz, 6/14)
On the GOP's megabill —
Politico Pro:
Tax Portion Of Senate Megabill Expected Monday
Text of the Senate GOP's tax package won’t be out until Monday, according to four people with knowledge of the plans. The slipped timing for text, first reported by POLITICO [last] week, comes as the Senate Finance Committee is trying to finalize the biggest pieces left to resolve in President Donald Trump's megabill. (Hill, Carney and Guggenheim, 6/13)
Stat:
GOP Tax Bill Would Severely Cut Hospitals' Medicaid Payments: Report
Hospitals would bear the brunt of federal health care funding cuts in the Republicans’ tax bill, and they’d be hurt hard in states with both predominantly Democratic- and Republican-led governments, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. (Wilkerson, 6/14)
AP:
The GOP's Big Bill Would Bring Changes To Medicaid For Millions
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has been clear about his red line as the Senate takes up the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act: no Medicaid cuts. But what, exactly, would be a cut? Hawley and other Republicans acknowledge that the main cost-saving provision in the bill – new work requirements on able-bodied adults who receive health care through the Medicaid program -- would cause millions of people to lose their coverage. All told, estimates are 10.9 million fewer people would have health coverage under the bill’s proposed changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. That includes some 8 million fewer in the Medicaid program, including 5.2 million dropping off because of the new eligibility requirements. (Askarinam, 6/15)
AP:
Medicaid Enrollees Fear Losing Benefits Under Work Requirements
It took Crystal Strickland years to qualify for Medicaid, which she needs for a heart condition. Strickland, who’s unable to work due to her condition, chafed when she learned that the U.S. House has passed a bill that would impose a work requirement for many able-bodied people to get health insurance coverage through the low-cost, government-run plan for lower-income people. “What sense does that make?” she asked. “What about the people who can’t work but can’t afford a doctor?” (Mulvihill, 6/15)