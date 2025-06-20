Trump Deals Trans Minors Another Hit, Ends LGBTQ+ Youth Suicide Hotline

The Trevor Project hotline, which has specially trained counselors for high-risk groups, will end July 17. Counselors stressed that anyone can still get help by calling the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Plus: The fallout from this week's Supreme Court ruling against transgender minors.

NPR: Trump Administration Ends 988 Suicide Prevention Service For LGBTQ+ Youth

The Trump administration is ending specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. While anyone in a mental health crisis can call or text 988 and be connected to a trained counselor, the line has specially trained counselors, often with similar life experiences, for high risk groups like veterans and LGBTQ+ youth. (Chatterjee and Simmons-Duffin, 6/18)

ABC7 San Francisco: The Trevor Project Starts Petition To Reverse Trump's Planned Cuts To 988 LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Services

The Trevor Project has started a petition to reverse the planned cuts. "This lifeline has had more than 1.3 million people use it in less than three years," The Trevor Project interim vice president of advocacy and public affairs Mark Henson said. "And the concept of it being shutdown abruptly with short-notice is devastating." The State of California is investing $4.7 billion towards what's known as "A Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health," which includes continuing a partnership with the Trevor Project to keep support lines open. (Dorsey, 6/19)

On the Supreme Court's ruling upholding a ban on some transgender care —

AP: A Look At The Impacts Of Supreme Court Ruling On Transgender Care

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth in a ruling that’s likely to reverberate across the country. Most Republican-controlled states already have similar bans. In his majority opinion Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Tennessee’s ban does not violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, which requires the government to treat similarly situated people the same. Since President Donald Trump returned to office this year, the federal government has been trying to restrict access. Here are some things to know about gender-affirming care and the court’s ruling. (Mulvihill, 6/18)

MSNBC: Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Stance Could Further Weaken Transgender Rights

When the Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, it didn’t resolve a broader question of whether transgender people are entitled to certain legal protections that would help them press constitutional challenges. But Justice Amy Coney Barrett went out of her way to explain why she thinks transgender people don’t deserve such protection. And though the Trump appointee’s concurrence was only joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, if her reasoning is adopted by a majority of the court in the future, it could further weaken transgender rights. (Rubin, 6/18)

CNN: With Transgender Care Ruling, Chief Justice Roberts Tries To Avoid Extremes

On Wednesday, Chief Justice John Roberts fended off the more aggressive right-wing sentiment. In his seven-minute statement from the mahogany bench and in his written opinion, Roberts adopted a cut-and-dried tone. He eschewed the heat of the three liberal dissenters, as well as the conservatives who broke off to write their own statements. Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, insisted medical experts “have surreptitiously compromised their medical recommendations to achieve political ends,” and Justice Amy Coney Barrett raised concerns about boys’ and girls’ sports teams. But the chief justice’s 24-page opinion, to be sure, thoroughly rejected the challenge to a Tennessee law that forbids healthcare providers from providing hormones and other treatment for children under age 18 to transition or, as the law states, to “identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s biological sex.” (Biskupic, 6/19)

On transgender passports and trans troops —

AP: Judge Says Government Can't Limit Passport Sex Markers For Many Transgender, Nonbinary People

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from limiting passport sex markers for many transgender and nonbinary Americans. Tuesday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick means that transgender or nonbinary people who are without a passport or need to apply for a new one can request a male, female or “X” identification marker rather than being limited to the marker that matches the gender assigned at birth. (Casey, 6/18)

NBC News: Transgender Troops Forced To Leave Or Be Discharged Under Trump Ban: ‘This Is Coercion’

Earlier this month, the Defense Department told transgender service members that they had to choose whether they would voluntarily or involuntarily separate from the military. Four trans service members who are now in the process of separating said nothing about their decisions feels voluntary at all. (Yurcaba, 6/19)

