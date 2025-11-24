Trump Poised To Unveil Health Policy Plan With ACA Extension, Sources Say
The framework has been rumored to include a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies, currently due to expire at the end of December, and could also include new limits on eligibility. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports on how Google searches for Obamacare can lead buyers to insurance programs that don't offer comprehensive coverage.
Politico:
White House To Pitch A Trump Obamacare Extension With Limits
The White House expects to soon unveil a health policy framework that includes a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies due to expire at the end of next month and new limits on eligibility, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss the unannounced plans. The proposal would mark President Donald Trump’s foray into Capitol Hill negotiations over how to address health care premium spikes set to hit Affordable Care Act enrollees if Congress lets the premium subsidies expire. (Guggenheim, 11/23)
Roll Call:
Bipartisan Health Subsidy Bill Adds Income Caps, Anti-Fraud Measures
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers released text of legislation Friday aimed at avoiding the health care subsidy cliff by extending Affordable Care Act tax credits for two years while installing income caps and anti-fraud measures. (Raman and Cohen, 11/21)
The Washington Post:
Some Republicans Want To Try To Pass Another Mega-Bill On Health Care
President Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans are mulling a second round of party-line legislation — like Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act — to pursue GOP health care goals and other priorities if a bipartisan effort fails. Such a proposal, known as a reconciliation bill, would require near-unanimity among Republicans in both chambers, and some say there’s little appetite for another partisan policy battle ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. But others argue that now is the time to try for a second GOP law — while Republicans still control the House, Senate and the White House and as the party splinters over extending expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. (Beggin and Bogage, 11/24)
Also —
Bloomberg:
Americans Googling Obamacare Are Finding Junk Health Insurance Instead
Over the next few weeks, millions of Americans will shop for health insurance online. Many will find comprehensive plans through Affordable Care Act marketplaces like HealthCare.gov. Others will be steered elsewhere — toward insurance products that sound great but don’t provide much coverage. For many buyers, the trouble starts with a Google search, where the first click on a results page can be the difference between getting the coverage they need — and getting ripped off. (Bengani, Mider and Meghjani, 11/22)
The Washington Post:
More States Are Offering Cheap Health Plans To Farmers, With A Catch
More and more states are allowing their farm bureaus to sell low-cost health plans to farmers. The catch is that they don’t comply with Affordable Care Act requirements. (Cooley, 11/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Calls Obamacare Insurers Fat And Rich. Investors See Them As Vulnerable.
Healthcare politics and investing might as well be living in alternate universes. President Trump and some Republicans have been describing Obamacare as a gravy train for insurers. Trump’s latest broadside slammed “big, fat, rich insurance companies who have made trillions,” and he urged Congress to send healthcare subsidies directly to patients instead. (Wainer, 11/23)