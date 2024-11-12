Trump Seeks To Flout Confirmation Rules As He Staffs His Cabinet
Despite Republicans having a majority in the Senate, President-elect Donald Trump wants to bypass that chamber's responsibility to debate and vote on nominees. Candidates for majority leader are open to the idea. Also, a look at the nominees already tapped for cabinet roles.
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Demands Republicans Allow Some Nominees To Bypass Senate
President-elect Donald Trump demanded that the next Republican leader of the Senate agree to allow him to push through at least some nominees without requiring a vote, a move that would give more power to the White House to get around congressional opposition. The statement by Trump, who prevailed on Election Day by winning all seven of the battleground states, showed him muscling the incoming Senate majority weeks before the Republicans are set to take over the chamber. The GOP senators, who are set to have a 53-47 margin in the next Congress, are voting on a new leader this week. (Hughes and Bravin, 11/10)
Bloomberg:
Trump’s Reliance On US House To Fill His Cabinet Strains Likely Majority
President-elect Donald Trump is raiding the House of Representatives as he stocks his cabinet, threatening to cut into what’s likely to be a razor-thin majority for Speaker Mike Johnson in the early days of his new administration. On the House side, Trump has selected Mike Waltz, a Florida congressman who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, to serve as his national security advisor, according to people familiar with the choice. Waltz joins Elise Stefanik, the New York congresswoman and chair of the Republican caucus, as lawmakers primed to leave Capitol Hill for a job working for the incoming president. The loss of two Republicans will tighten margins considerably for Johnson. (Leonard and Lowenkron, 11/11)
President-elect Donald Trump picks more people for his Cabinet —
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump’s New Border Czar Championed Family-Separation Policy In First Term
Donald Trump has chosen a pugnacious anti-illegal immigration hard-liner, Tom Homan, to oversee the president-elect’s proposed mass deportation campaign, picking a key figure from his first term who makes no apologies for some of its most controversial policies, including the separation of migrant parents from their children. Homan, who served as the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018, will take on the role of “border czar,” Trump announced late Sunday night. (Hackman, Restuccia and Vipers, 11/11)
The New York Times:
Trump Chooses Lee Zeldin To Run E.P.A. As He Plans To Gut Climate Rules
President-elect Donald J. Trump announced on Monday that he would nominate former Representative Lee Zeldin, Republican of New York, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a position that is expected to be central to Mr. Trump’s plans to dismantle landmark climate regulations. During Mr. Zeldin’s tenure in the House, he voted against clean water legislation at least a dozen times, and clean air legislation at least half a dozen times, according to the League of Conservation Voters scorecard. (Davenport and Friedman, 11/11)
The Washington Post:
Tracking Who Trump Has Picked To Fill His Cabinet, Administration
Here are the people Donald Trump has picked or is considering to fill his Cabinet and key positions in his administration, including potential picks for Health and Human Services. (11/11)