Trump Unharmed As FBI Investigates Another Assassination Attempt

The incident happened at his Florida golf club Sunday. Authorities recovered a rifle pointed into the golf course. Plus, more election news.

CNN: Trump Safe After Being Targeted In Second Apparent Assassination Attempt

The FBI is investigating what it said is an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump at his Florida golf club Sunday, the second time in two months there’s been an apparent attempt on the former president’s life. Trump is safe and was not harmed in the incident, his campaign said. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said during a Sunday news conference that his office was informed at 1:30 p.m. ET of shots fired by the Secret Service, when agents fired at a man who had a rifle in the bushes along the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club. Trump had been playing golf at the time, moving between holes five and six, a source briefed on the matter told CNN. (Holmes, Miller, Sullivan, Perez and Herb, 9/16)

The Washington Post: Here’s What We Know About The Weapon Recovered At Trump’s Golf Course

Authorities said they recovered the rifle that a gunman pointed into a Florida golf course where Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was playing Sunday. Unlike in the assassination attempt against Trump in July, and in many of the mass shootings that have plagued the country in recent years, authorities believe the suspected gunman did not use an AR-style rifle. The weapon recovered by authorities was identified by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as an “AK-47-style rifle” equipped with a scope. However, a firearms expert told The Washington Post the gun more closely resembled an SKS-type rifle. (Wu and Kelly, 9/15)

In news about the presidential election —

The Hill: Vance Says ‘Of Course’ Trump Has A Plan ‘To Fix American Health Care’

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the Republican nominee for vice president, said “of course” former President Trump has a plan to “fix American health care” in a Sunday interview and also outlined several benchmarks of a health care framework. “He, of course, does have a plan for how to fix American health care, but a lot of it comes down Kristen to deregulating the insurance market so that people can choose a plan that actually makes sense for them,” Vance told NBC News’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” on Sunday when asked for specifics about the former president’s health care plan. (Fortinsky, 9/15)

Military.com: Vance Would 'Consider' Expanding Private Care Options For Veterans If Trump Wins

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance expressed support for expanding veterans' ability to use private doctors in a podcast interview this week. During an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show released Wednesday, Vance was asked by the host, a former Navy SEAL who said he stopped using the Department of Veterans Affairs after one try, whether he would consider privatizing veterans' health care. "I think I'd consider it," replied Vance, a former enlisted Marine who deployed to Iraq in a public affairs role. (Kheel, 9/13)

Politico: Kamala Harris Led The Crackdown Against A Top Prostitution Website. Some Say She Went Too Far.

It was 2016, and California prosecutors were mulling an audacious bid to shut down the internet’s most popular clearinghouse for sex-related services. Their boss, Kamala Harris, pressed her deputies to aggressively prosecute the founders of the website, Backpage.com. Her office brought the first-ever criminal charges targeting the site, and the case came to exemplify Harris’ tough-on-crime reputation as state attorney general. (Gerstein and Demko, 9/15)

North Carolina Health News: ICE Cooperation Bill Could Have Impact On Immigrant Health

Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn becomes animated when talking about how immigrant communities are thrust into the state and national spotlight during election years. Her voice grows louder, its cadence quickens and she unleashes an impassioned assessment about the negative health impact that political rhetoric can have on immigrant communities — especially those that are predominantly Hispanic. (Blythe, 9/16)

