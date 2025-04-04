Trump’s Drug Policy To Focus On Harsh Penalties, Addiction Treatment: Report
STAT reports that the administration is planning on disrupting the fentanyl supply chain in order to reduce overdose deaths. The drug policy document is not public yet. More news is on South African needle exchange programs affected by USAID cuts; the FTC case against PBMs; and more.
Stat:
Trump's Drug Policy: Fentanyl Test Strips And 'Harshest' Penalties
The Trump administration vows to emphasize addiction treatment alongside an enforcement-first drug policy, according to a not-yet-public strategy document obtained by STAT. In an effort to reduce overdose deaths caused by fentanyl and other illicit substances, the administration plans to “disrupt the supply chain from tooth to tail,” according to the document, known as the Statement of Drug Policy Priorities. (Facher, 4/3)
AP:
In South Africa, A Needle Exchange Program For Drug Users Feels The Effects Of Trump's Aid Cuts
A secluded corner surrounded by litter and makeshift structures on the outskirts of South Africa’s capital is home to dozens of people with drug addiction. ... In the project backed by the University of Pretoria and the Tshwane municipality, they offer the chance to exchange needles for new, sterile ones. Needle exchange is not a new idea globally, but such efforts have been jolted by the Trump administration’s decision to kill 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development programs around the world. (Magome, 4/4)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Modern Healthcare:
FTC Chair To Join CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, OptumRx Case
Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson said he will get involved in the agency’s legal action against the leading pharmacy benefit managers. In a post shared Thursday on the social media platform X, Ferguson said he no longer is recusing himself from the matter. (Berryman, 4/3)
Side Effects Public Media:
Midwest State Attorneys General Call For The FDA To Clamp Down On Counterfeit Obesity Drugs
Over 30 state attorneys general including in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio have urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action against “bad actors” selling counterfeit weight loss drugs. High demand for drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound and Wegovy paired with a shortage has created a market for counterfeits, according to the letter. (Thorp, 4/3)
The Baltimore Sun:
Lawsuit: University Of Maryland Medical Center Pharmacist Hacked Computers
A pharmacist at the University of Maryland Medical Center installed spyware on hospital computers, allowing him to access intimate pictures and videos of medical personnel, according to a lawsuit filed last week against the medical system. (Belson and Gluck, 4/3)