Trump’s Health Nominees Lack Infectious-Disease Expertise

The Washington Post reports on how the lack of tested experience among the hastily assembled team of experts for the next administration could be a problem if there is another pandemic or public health emergency.

The Washington Post: Trump Health Picks Largely Untested In Fighting Disease Outbreaks

When the next pandemic strikes, Americans will again depend on a cadre of senior health officials to steer the nation’s response and reassure the public. But the team rapidly assembled by President-elect Donald Trump is largely untested, possesses scant infectious-disease expertise and has often questioned vaccines and other interventions overseen by the agencies they have been tapped to lead. (Sun, Diamond, Roubein and Nirappil, 11/24)

The New York Times: Trump’s Choices For Health Agencies Suggest A Shake-Up Is Coming

President-elect Donald J. Trump’s eclectic roster of figures to lead federal health agencies is almost complete — and with it, his vision for a sweeping overhaul is coming into focus. Mr. Trump’s choices have varying backgrounds and public health views. But they have all pushed back against Covid policies or supported ideas that are outside the medical mainstream, including an opposition to vaccines. Together, they are a clear repudiation of business as usual. (Anthes and Baumgaertner, 11/23)

AP: Trump's Health Agency Picks Could Help Carry Out Kennedy's Overhaul

The team that President-elect Donald Trump has selected to lead federal health agencies in his second administration includes a retired congressman, a surgeon and a former talk-show host. All could play pivotal roles in fulfilling a political agenda that could change how the government goes about safeguarding Americans’ health — from health care and medicines to food safety and science research. In line to lead the Department of Health and Human Services secretary is environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine organizer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Stobbe, 11/23)

In related news —

AP: US Towns Plunge Into Debates About Fluoride In Water

For about 50 years, adding cavity-preventing fluoride to drinking water was a popular public health measure in Yorktown, a leafy town north of New York City. But in September, the town’s supervisor used his emergency powers to stop the practice. The reason? A recent federal judge’s decision that ordered U.S. regulators to consider the risk that fluoride in water could cause lower IQ in kids. “It’s too dangerous to look at and just say ‘Ah, screw it. We’ll keep going on,’” said the town supervisor, Ed Lachterman. (Stobbe, 11/21)

NBC News: Florida's Surgeon General Advises Against Adding Fluoride To Drinking Water

On Friday, Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced that communities in the state shouldn’t add fluoride to drinking water because of what he called the “neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure.” Fluoride has long been proven to drive down tooth decay by strengthening teeth, which Ladapo acknowledged in the guidance. But he added that there are also possible “safety concerns related to systemic fluoride exposure,” including reductions in IQ. While some studies have suggested potential links, the research is considered preliminary and far from definitive. (Edwards, 11/23)

Also —

Undark: Interview: What Biden's Covid Czar Learned From The Pandemic

Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, served as the White House Covid-19 response coordinator from March 2022 to June 2023. On Monday, after delivering the keynote for an infectious disease symposium at the University of Michigan, Jha sat down with Undark to discuss what the country got wrong, and what it got right, during the pandemic. The interview also touched on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the politics of public health. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity. (Talpos, 11/22)

KFF Health News: Journalists Reflect On Trump Picks, Racism And Public Health, And Unnecessary Dental Implants

KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in the last two weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (11/23)

