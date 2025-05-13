Trump’s Order To Cut Rx Prices Might Have Little Effect On Patients, Pharma
News outlets unpack what his executive order means for Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance plans.
AP:
Trump Executive Order Gives Drugmakers 30-Day Deadline To Lower Drug Costs
President Donald Trump on Monday signed a sweeping executive order setting a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to electively lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. or face new limits down the road over what the government will pay. The order calls on the health department, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to broker new price tags for drugs over the next month. If deals are not reached, Kennedy will be tasked with developing a new rule that ties the price the U.S. pays for medications to lower prices paid by other countries. (Seitz and Min Kim, 5/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Executive Order Spares Pharmaceutical Companies Worst-Case Drug Pricing Scenario For Now
The pharmaceutical industry’s reaction to President Trump’s executive order on drug prices? It could have been worse. Shares of drugmakers surged Monday after Trump signed an executive order designed to lower what Americans pay for prescription drugs that offered pharmaceutical companies room for negotiation. (Hopkins and Loftus, 5/12)
Stat:
Why Did Investors Rejoice At Trump Attack On Drug Firms? Think Like A Pharma CEO
In rolling out his plan to lower prescription drug prices, President Trump could have walked softly and carried a big stick. As pharmaceutical investors see it, he instead stomped loudly and wielded a wet noodle. (Herper, 5/13)
Axios:
Trump's Drug Price Plan: Why It May Not Amount To Much Change
The White House's executive order to lower drug prices is largely an exercise in applying leverage, rather than actual policymaking — and it may not amount to much, experts said. (Reed and Goldman, 5/12)
Stat:
Burning Questions Remain On Trump Drug Price Executive Order
President Trump’s executive order to lower drug prices through sweeping, cross-agency action left leaders in the pharmaceutical industry scrambling Monday to make sense of what may be ahead — and how to respond. (Payne and Silverman, 5/12)