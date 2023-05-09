Tuberculosis Cases In Toddlers Increased 26% In 2022
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says there were 202 cases of TB in children ages 4 and younger last year, up from 160 cases in that age group in 2021. In other news, health officials are warning of a recent increase in mpox cases in Chicago.
The Washington Post:
TB Cases Rise, CDC Says, Spotlighting An Increase Among Young Children
In 2022, 8,300 cases of tuberculosis were identified in the United States, marking a 5 percent increase from the year before, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 2022 rebound in TB cases included a 26 percent increase in TB diagnoses in children 4 or younger — from 160 cases in 2021 to 202 last year. That increase is concerning, CDC officials said in a news release, because cases in that age group are usually the result of recent transmission rather than reactivation of a long-standing latent infection. (Searing, 5/8)
On mpox —
NBC News:
Rise Of Mpox Cases In Chicago Raises Concern About Possible Summer Spread
A recent uptick in mpox diagnoses in Chicago, some of them in people vaccinated against the virus, has raised concerns about a possible increase in cases among gay and bisexual men during the summer. (Ryan, 5/9)
CIDRAP:
Adverse Events Highest After Intradermal Injection Of Jynneos Mpox Vaccine
An Australian postmarketing study of adverse events following Jynneos mpox vaccination finds that local adverse event rates were highest following intradermal administration, but absolute event rates were lower than in previous studies, and the vaccine was well tolerated overall. The study was published late last week in JAMA. (Van Beusekom, 5/8)
On chikungunya —
CIDRAP:
Climate Conditions, Urbanization Fueling Chikungunya Rise In Americas, Officials Say
In an update last week on the intensifying chikungunya outbreak in the Americas, officials from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said they are seeing changes in the timing and magnitude of cases that are likely related to the effects of climate change and unplanned urbanization. ... In a May 4 statement, PAHO said unusually high temperatures, anticipated or increased rains, and humid conditions have allowed Aedes mosquitos to survive in areas where their populations weren’t supported before. Also, increased or unplanned urbanization have increased watering spots at households, a factor that creates a breeding environment for the mosquitoes. (Schnirring, 5/8)
On covid —
CIDRAP:
Study: Immune Cells—Not Antibodies—Cause COVID Vaccine-Linked Myocarditis
The rare cases of myocarditis among recipients of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—mostly in young men—are caused by a generalized immune-cell and inflammatory response rather than vaccine-triggered antibodies, suggests a small study published late last week in Science Immunology. (Van Beusekom, 5/8)
Axios:
COVID Test Kits From Insurance End May 11 With Public Health Emergency
With the pandemic public health emergency ending Thursday, time is quickly running out for most people to get COVID-19 tests covered by insurance. The end of the federal government’s health emergency that began in March 2020 will shift who pays for the testing kits and some COVID-19 treatments. (Tyko, 5/8)
Bangor Daily News:
Republicans Want A Commission To Study Maine’s COVID Response
Two years ago, Maine Republicans put forward a measure to assemble a legislative commission to study the state’s COVID response. They are trying again this year with a different tone hanging over a still-charged debate. Assistant Senate Minority Leader Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, who championed the 2021 measure, is back with a similar proposal. It has a broad focus, directing 13 lawmakers who would be appointed to look at elements of the COVID response, including contracts, executive orders and policy outcomes from health to education. (Shepherd, 5/8)