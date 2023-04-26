Tuberville Holds Up 184 More Military Promotions In Abortion Policy Protest
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, says he will block Defense Department personnel moves that must be authorized by the Senate until the Pentagon halts its new abortion policy.
USA Today:
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Blocks 184 Military Promotions In Abortion Fight
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama blocked 184 military promotions Tuesday in the latest chapter of his protest against the Pentagon's new abortion policy. The drama unfolded in the Senate as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, moved a request to allow the promotions and Tuberville blocked the action. (Woodall, 4/25)
On the issue of abortion in the 2024 election —
Axios:
Biden's 2024 Re-Election Bid Puts Abortion Front And Center
The Biden administration wasted little time making it clear that abortion access will be a cornerstone of President Biden's 2024 re-election bid as red states continue to enact bans and restrictions. Last year's midterm elections showed voter sentiment breaking for new protections for abortion rights following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Biden is hoping he can replicate that. (Gonzalez, 4/26)
USA Today:
Kamala Harris Warns Republicans Not To "Get In Our Way" On Abortion Rights
Vice President Kamala Harris opened the 2024 presidential campaign with a warning to Republican leaders who want to scale back access to abortion: Don't get in our way. Appearing before Democratic activists and young voters, Harris launched into a fiery attack on Republican-led states and anti-abortion groups that have been making use of legislatures and friendly courts to limit access to the procedure. (Chambers, 4/25)
The 19th:
Nikki Haley Calls For ‘Consensus’ On Abortion Restrictions In Policy Speech
In remarks described by her campaign as a “major policy speech on abortion,” Haley emphasized her support for abortion restrictions and her long history supporting policies that restrict access to the procedure. At the same time, she made a bid for support from moderate women voters by talking about her struggles with infertility, her husband’s adoption and a friend’s rape — and urged empathy for people facing unplanned pregnancies. (Barclay, 4/25)
Roll Call:
Pence Nods To Role Of Judges In Conservative Push On Abortion
Former Vice President Mike Pence told a legal group Tuesday in Washington that the next Republican administration should work to curtail the power of executive agencies and pointed to recent legal fights over abortion access. “Restraining and reclaiming the legislative prerogatives of the legislative branch from the administrative state should be one of the most important objectives of the next Republican administration,” Pence said at an event put on by the Federalist Society. (Tarinelli, 4/25)