Tune In Tonight For ‘Silence In Sikeston’ Documentary Premiere
At 8 p.m. ET, WORLD will premiere "Silence in Sikeston," a co-production of KFF Health News and Retro Report, as part of “Local, USA.” Stemming from reporting by KFF Health News, the documentary tells the story of the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright and the ensuing failure of the first federal attempt to prosecute a lynching. The lynching continues to haunt the rural Missouri community as it struggles to cope with the fatal 2020 police shooting of a young Black father, Denzel Taylor. The film airs on WORLD stations nationwide and will be available to stream on WORLD’s YouTube channel, WORLDchannel.org and the PBS app.
