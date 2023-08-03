Tydemy Birth Control Pills Recalled Over Concerns Of Lower Effectiveness
CBS News explains the recall of two lots of Lupin Pharmaceuticals' combination hormone pills: Due to issues with some ingredients, the pills' effectiveness could be lowered. No "adverse events" linked to the batches have yet been reported. Also in the news: AI ultrasound tech, and more.
CBS News:
Tydemy Birth Control Pills Recalled, May Be Ineffective, FDA Warns
Thousands of Tydemy brand birth control pills have been recalled, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday, after testing by drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals found that two lots they made of the tablets might have lower effectiveness. Recalled batches of the Tydemy pills — a combination prescription contraceptive of estrogen and progestin — are of two specific lot numbers listed on the FDA's website. (Tin, 8/2)
In other reproductive health news —
AP:
Veterans Sue U.S. Defense And Veterans Affairs Departments To Get Access To Infertility Treatments
The U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs are making it difficult, and sometimes impossible for veterans to get infertility treatments, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday in federal courts in New York and Boston. The lawsuits seek to hold the United States accountable for creating obstacles to health care access for a population that advocates say has a higher rate of infertility than the population at large. (Neumeister, 8/2)
Fox News:
New AI Ultrasound Tech Is First To Land FDA Approval To Enhance Prenatal Care: ‘Better Health Outcomes'
Artificial intelligence-powered ultrasounds are now one step closer to becoming part of routine prenatal care. Sonio Detect, an AI-powered ultrasound scanning technology, has become the first product of its kind to land FDA approval. Made by Sonio, a "femtech" company based in Paris, France, the AI product functions as a high-tech helper for maternity care professionals, scanning for warning signs that could indicate fetal health issues. (Rudy, 8/3)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Charles County WIC Clients Get Free Prenatal Vitamins
Free supplies of prenatal vitamins are now available for pregnant and postpartum women in St. Charles County’s Women, Infants and Children program. The St. Charles County Department of Public Health partnered with the California-based nonprofit, Vitamin Angels, to provide 750 bottles of prenatal vitamins. Megan Hickey, a registered dietitian and the program manager for the county’s WIC program, said prenatal vitamins are key to the healthy development of a baby. (Lewis-Thompson, 8/2)
Roll Call:
Ohio Abortion Issue Fuels Push To Make Amending Constitution Harder
Ohio voters next week will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution, requiring, among other things, 60 percent of voters to support a change instead of the simple majority currently required. The Aug. 8 special election comes ahead of a November vote on whether to add a constitutional right to an abortion in Ohio. The two ballot initiatives have been tied together, since approval next week of what is known as State Issue 1 would make it more difficult to pass the abortion amendment. (McIntire, 8/2)