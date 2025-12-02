UK’s Zero-Tariff Deal On Pharma Will Bring More Jobs To The United States
The agreement “strengthens the global environment for innovative medicines and brings long-overdue balance to U.S.–U.K. pharmaceutical trade,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. Meanwhile, the American Hospital Association has filed a lawsuit to try to block the 340B discount program.
AP:
UK And US Agree On A 0% Tariff On Pharmaceuticals
The U.K. has secured a 0% tariff rate for all U.K. medicines exported to the U.S. for at least three years, officials said Monday, in return for the U.K. spending more on new medicines. Under the deal, the U.S. agreed to exempt U.K.-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from import taxes. The Trump administration said in return U.K. drugs firms committed to invest more in the U.S. and create more jobs. (12/2)
Stat:
Hospital Groups Sue Trump Administration To Halt 340B Pilot Program
The American Hospital Association and several hospital systems have filed a lawsuit seeking to halt an upcoming pilot program that would alter payments for medicines purchased through a controversial federal drug discount program. (Silverman, 12/1)
Bloomberg:
Eli Lilly Cuts Low-Dose Zepbound Price Up To 20% For Cash-Pay Buyers
Eli Lilly & Co. is cutting the price for introductory doses of its weight-loss drug Zepbound again, as competition heats up with rival Novo Nordisk A/S. Starting Monday, the lowest dose vial will cost $299 a month for those who pay cash, Lilly said in a statement, a discount of about $50. The next higher dose will cost $399 a month, roughly 20% less than the previous self-pay price. Lilly is also slashing the cost of higher doses by about $50. (Muller, 12/1)
In other news about weight loss drugs —
ABC News:
World Health Organization Issues First-Ever Guidelines For Use Of GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications
The World Health Organization on Monday released new guidance on GLP-1 medications for adults with obesity, recommending their long-term, continuous use when clinically appropriate. The medications covered include semaglutide (Wegovy), liraglutide (Saxenda) and tirzepatide (Zepbound). The recommendations, published in the medical journal JAMA, emphasize that these medications alone are not a solution to treating the global obesity epidemic. (Neporent and Montgomery, 12/1)
Politico:
Doctors Call Ozempic A Miracle Drug. Medicaid Officials Aren’t So Sure.
States are choosing not to cover the new weight-loss drugs, sacrificing a chance to stem cancer, diabetes and heart disease. (Hooper, 12/2)