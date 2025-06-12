UnitedHealth Group’s Credit Rating Downgraded From ‘Stable’ To ‘Negative’
Moody's and S&P Global noted their downgrades were unusual for the insurance giant and expressed optimism that the company will overcome multiple operational difficulties, Modern Healthcare reported.
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Credit Outlook Downgraded By Moody's, S&P Global
UnitedHealth Group’s financial outlook has been downgraded to “negative,” from “stable,” by two credit rating agencies. In a report published Monday, Moody’s Ratings cited numerous factors — Medicare Advantage costs exceeding expectations, a rise in debt after the Change Healthcare cyberattack, a decline in risk-based capital this year, reduced interest coverage and news reports about Justice Department civil and criminal investigations into its Medicare billing — as growing credit risks for UnitedHealth. (Tepper, 6/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
UC Health, Blue Shield Contract Dispute May Impact Thousands In Calif.
Thousands of Californians who get medical care at UC Health through Blue Shield of California — including many in the Bay Area who go to UCSF and One Medical, a UCSF affiliate — may need to find a different health insurer or pay out-of-network rates for services if the parties cannot reach a new contract by July 10. UC Health and Blue Shield, two of California’s largest health care industry players, are renegotiating contracts to establish how much Blue Shield will reimburse for services provided by UC Health hospitals, clinics and other facilities. One Medical is an affiliate of UCSF Health, one of the six UC Health academic health centers. (Ho, 6/11)
Fierce Healthcare:
Blue Shield Of California Teams Up With Zocdoc For Provider Scheduling
Blue Shield of California has teamed up with Zocdoc for members to more easily schedule in-person appointments with providers in their health plan network, the companies announced on Wednesday. Zocdoc connects consumers with primary care providers and specialists and to see their schedules and book appointments digitally. Blue Shield of California is bringing that seamless digital experience to its members to facilitate access to covered providers. (Beavins, 6/11)
Modern Healthcare:
CommonSpirit, Henry Ford Health Talk Long-Term Strategy
Healthcare providers, payers and other companies are facing an uncertain regulatory and political environment — one that could compound existing staffing, revenue and care-delivery challenges. But leaders shouldn't let such unpredictability keep them from investing in long-term strategy or putting resources toward technology, executives say. (Eastabrook, Hudson and Tepper, 6/11)
Newsweek:
Map Shows States With The Worst Hospital Ratings
New data has revealed the states where hospital care is the worst ranked by patients. The study, led from the University of Utah, analyzed 3,286 hospitals across the country, using data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, which ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. (O'Connor, 6/11)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Endorse Doctor Migration And Shun 'Elderspeak'
KFF Health News gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (6/12)