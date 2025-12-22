UnitedHealth Releases First External Review In Bid To Regain Public Trust
UnitedHealth has pledged to take close to two dozen specific actions across the areas in which the report found it lacking, including unresolved issues regarding patient care management, and prior authorizations. Plus, several Illinois hospitals with religious ties spurn medical aid-in-dying law.
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealth Flags Compliance Gaps In Outside Consultant Reviews
UnitedHealth Group Inc. released the first outside reviews of its business practices — reports it commissioned that describe its policies as “robust” while pointing to ongoing problems in areas that have faced scrutiny. The health-care conglomerate cast Friday’s assessments from FTI Consulting Inc. and Analysis Group Inc. as early steps toward greater transparency across parts of its business that have drawn attention from regulators, the press and the public. (Tozzi, 12/19)
Chicago Tribune:
Some Hospitals Won't Participate In Medical Aid-In-Dying
Though a new Illinois law allows doctors to help terminally ill people end their lives, several Illinois health systems with religious affiliations say they will not participate. OSF HealthCare, Ascension and Hospital Sisters Health System all say they will not take part in medical aid-in-dying. (Schencker, 12/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Minnesota Can Take Control Of UCare, Fairview Files To Intervene
Minnesota regulators can assume control of distressed health insurance company UCare — but a health system in the state wants to intervene. A state district court judge Wednesday approved the Minnesota Department of Health’s request to enter UCare into rehabilitation. The nonprofit insurer is scheduled to shut down next year after local competitor Medica acquires its last lines of business. The deal is projected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval. The rehabilitation will not interfere with the proposed deal. (Tepper, 12/19)
Modern Healthcare:
How Function Health's Jonathan Swerdlin Looks To Use AI In 2026
After a busy 2025, Function Health will place artificial intelligence at the centerpiece of its 2026 strategy. The company, which sells a subscription-based service that offers customers more than 160 lab tests and alerts them to potential medical problems, had an eventful year. In November, it launched Medical Intelligence Lab, a team of researchers, clinicians and technologists working to uncover a person’s unique biology by unifying data from lab testing, imaging, wearables, devices, and medical records. (Famakinwa, 12/19)
AP:
How To Remember Your Health Questions During A Doctor's Visit
It’s not unusual for a 20-something to text Mom in a panic from the doctor’s office, seeking help answering a question. And patients of any age can struggle to recall all their medicines — or forget to mention a concern. Getting the most out of a doctor’s visit requires some advance preparation. Even the professionals plan ahead. (Neergaard, 12/19)