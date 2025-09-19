US Shifts Strategy On Global Health Aid
After dismantling the United States Agency for International Development, the State Department will turn to multi-year bilateral agreements that require recipient nations to pony up funds for health initiatives while meeting “performance benchmarks.” Plus, the HHS overhaul remains blocked.
The State Department outlined a new plan Thursday to move from global health aid to fostering the self-reliance of countries the U.S. has supported in prior years. The U.S. will focus on working directly with nations, requiring them to co-invest in global health initiatives in order to tackle diseases such as tuberculosis, polio and HIV/AIDS as part of a new strategy from President Trump’s administration. (Timotija, 9/18)
Appeals Court Won’t Let Trump Administration Resume HHS Overhaul, Firings
An appeals court Wednesday refused the Trump administration’s request to resume mass layoffs at federal health agencies as part of a restructuring effort. The unanimous three-judge panel on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to lift a lower order blocking the restructuring as Democratic-led states press ahead with their lawsuit. (Schonfeld, 9/18)
Kennedy Announces Firing Of Organ Transplant Group After Safety Problems
Federal officials will for the first time fire one of the organizations responsible for coordinating organ donations in the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday. It is an escalation in the government’s efforts to fix the national transplant system after reports of unsafe and unfair practices. The organization, Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in South Florida, is one of 55 nonprofits across the country that have federal contracts to arrange transplants. The decision to cut ties with the organization, effectively shutting it down, is meant to warn the other groups to improve or face a similar fate, Mr. Kennedy said. (Rosenthal, 9/18)
What Charlie Kirk Could Mean For The Future Of Marriage And Family
It was a striking line in an extraordinary address, delivered two days after her husband was assassinated. “If he ever ran for office,” Erika Kirk said of her husband, Charlie, he always said “his top priority would be to revive the American family.” President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have echoed Mrs. Kirk’s characterization of her husband’s values — highlighting how their close ally encouraged young people, above all else, to “go get married” and have children. (Kitchener, 9/19)