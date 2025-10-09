Viewpoints: AI In Medicine Could End Inequality — Or Exacerbate It; NIH Student Grant Cuts Are A Mistake
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
AI Is Health Care’s Last Best Hope
Health care remains one of the most stubborn failures of American society. Costs keep climbing at unsustainable rates. More than 27 million people remain uninsured and more than 100 million lack a primary care provider. While some are fortunate to receive state-of-the-art care, as many as 200,000 patients die each year from preventable medical errors. (Leana S. Wen, 10/7)
Undark:
NIH Student Grant Cancellation Will Weaken Scientific Innovation
As a PH.D. candidate in computational neuroscience at the University of Chicago, I’ve always found it easy to engage people across the political spectrum in my research. I study the vestibular system, the organs in our inner ear that detect gravity and head motions to maintain balance, stabilize gaze, and provide a sense of spatial orientation. This system is crucial not only in everyday life but also in extreme environments such as spaceflight, where minimal gravity challenges how our bodies sense motion and orientation. (Olivia Lutz, 10/9)
Stat:
‘CRISPR Cure’ Headlines Disappoint Rare Disease Parents
In May, a historic moment in science and medicine was captured in a single photo that circulated across news outlets worldwide. It showed “Baby KJ,” the first infant treated with a personalized gene-editing drug, in the arms of the research team behind the breakthrough. (Celena Lozano, 10/9)
Stat:
Pharma R&D Changes Spell Trouble For Global South
In 2023, Johnson & Johnson announced it had stopped research and development on therapeutics for many infectious diseases, including hepatitis and tuberculosis. Less visibly, AbbVie shuttered last year its pro bono technical R&D support on infectious diseases such as malaria and Chagas’ disease. These are not isolated cases. (Laurent Fraisse, 10/9)
The New York Times:
Relax, America, There Is Life After Nonstick Pans
These PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are called forever chemicals for good reason. They don’t break down, lingering in our blood, water and soil. They’ve been linked to cancer, infertility, thyroid disease, developmental delays and immune dysfunction. (Andrew Zimmern, 10/8)