Viewpoints: Amid Growing Federal Distrust, State Health Departments Should Step Up Vaccine Guidance
The Boston Globe:
Mass. Shouldn’t Rely On RFK Jr.’s Appointees For Vaccine Advice
Amid concerns that the federal government is undermining science-based vaccine polices, Governor Maura Healey wants to give the state Department of Public Health more authority to recommend vaccines. It’s a shift worth pursuing, both to maintain public trust in vaccines and to ensure a consistent supply of childhood vaccines, should shifting federal government policies imperil the availability of some shots. (7/16)
Stat:
Oncologists Need To Wake Up To The Global Threat Of ‘Superbugs’
As a medical oncologist, one of the first threats I inform new patients about during the informed consent process for cancer treatment is how vulnerable they now are to infections. Cancer weakens the immune system, and common therapies on which we rely, such as chemotherapy, further diminish the body’s ability to protect itself from infections. An upper respiratory infection might be an inconvenience for a healthy adult. For an immunocompromised person living with cancer, it could be fatal. (Yehoda Martei, 7/16)
Stat:
Why Microbiology Should Be A Medical School Prerequisite
When medical students are overwhelmed, frustrated, and questioning their ability to keep up, they come to one of us, C.A., a learning specialist. The first weeks of medical school are brutal — students struggling not just with their coursework but with the sheer adjustment to the relentless pace of their new reality. (C.A. Tolchinsky and Bryn Tolchinsky, 7/16)
The Washington Post:
Nicotine Pouches Like Zyn Must Not Be The Next Teen-Addicting Product
Nicotine pouches offer a novel method to deliver the toxic drug. These small packets contain nicotine powder or salts, which users place between their lips and gums. Most contain 1.5 to 8 milligrams of nicotine, but some can have as much as 50 milligrams per pouch — the equivalent of smoking as many as eight cigarettes. Unlike traditional smokeless tobacco, they don’t require spitting, making them easy to use undetected. A survey of youths confirmed that the biggest advantages included concealability and use in places that prohibit vaping. (Leana S. Wen, 7/15)
The Baltimore Sun:
Fluoride Water Is Critical To Marylanders' Health
Every time we turn on the water tap, we’re doing more than quenching thirst — we’re protecting smiles. For generations, community water fluoridation has quietly and powerfully helped Maryland children and families enjoy better oral health, regardless of income or access to care. It’s one of the greatest public health victories of our time — a simple, safe and effective way to prevent cavities and promote well-being. (Celeste Ziara, 7/15)