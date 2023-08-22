Viewpoints: Asylum-Seeking Kids Deserve Health Care; How To Tell If It’s Alzheimer’s
Editorial writers tackle pediatric care for asylum-seeking families, Alzheimer's, health care reimbursement, and more.
Chicago Tribune:
Give Asylum-Seekers Access To Pediatric Care Before More Kids Die
As a pediatric critical care physician, I have witnessed the heartache caused by the sudden death of a child. It takes years of specialized training to recognize the differences between a sick child and a sick adult. Children have different physiology than adults: They use more energy, their heart beats faster, they breathe faster and they are more likely to get severely dehydrated. Because children have different vital signs at baseline from adults, it can be more difficult for a provider to recognize when they are sick. (Deanna Behrens, 8/20)
The Washington Post:
As I Turn 85, Is Alzheimer’s Coming For Me?
In less than a month, I’ll celebrate my 85th birthday. This is a poorly wrapped gift. Proportion of Americans 85 or older with Alzheimer’s disease: 33 percent. The number only increases with age. (Elaine Soloway, 8/22)
Dallas Morning News:
Reimbursement Gap Is Hurting Community Clinics And Patients
In the complex world of health care, one thing is simple: More competition means more choices, higher quality and lower prices. Yet, over the past decade, the health care industry has rapidly consolidated as hospital systems have acquired physician practices — forcing patients to pay more and travel farther for care. Unfortunately, misguided Medicare policy is encouraging this consolidation. (Ralph Heaven, 8/21)
Miami Herald:
Post-9/11 Veterans Can Get The Healthcare They Earned And Deserve
I trust the VA for all my healthcare needs and have for more than 18 years. I feel safe, connected and know my providers have my best interest at heart. They strive to deliver positive health outcomes. Further, as I age, I know that VA will be positioned, ready, and capable of caring for me when I need them most. (David B Isaacks, 8/21)
The Tennessean:
Humanism And Empathy Improve Health Care For Marginalized Communities
As a medical student, entrepreneur, future clinical researcher, and first-generation American, the need for a humanistic approach to healthcare disparities sticks out to me, because this approach values the importance of an individual’s culture, experience, and common needs. It’s my mission to help develop this paradigm. (Jonathan Low, 8/21)
Stat:
National Associations That Represent Hospice Owe An Apology
“How has the clinical work you do affected you personally?” We’d come to the Q&A part of the evening in an historic church in eastern Pennsylvania. I had traveled there at the request of a local hospice to talk about my perspective as a doctor with a long career of caring for seriously ill and dying patients. I smiled at the casually dressed older man who asked the question. It’s one I’d asked myself many times. I told him that my work has taught me the importance of apologies. (Ira Byock, 8/22)
Stat:
Trans Patients At The End Of Life Deserve Respect And Dignity
In the United States, more than 1.6 million people identify as transgender. Of these, more than one-fifth are over the age of 65, the vast majority of whom transitioned in the latter part of their lives. Transgender Americans are both living and dying among us: precisely why we health care providers must improve our approaches to ensuring dignified and respectful care for transgender elders, especially at the end of life. (Dallas Ducar and Cathy Campbell, 8/22)