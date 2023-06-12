Viewpoints: Border Wall Injuries Are Alarming; Red Cross Makes Needed Changes To Donation Policy
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The Atlantic:
I Treat Patients Who Fall From The Border Wall
As the stretcher was wheeled into the room, I glanced up from the patient chart. Following right behind was a burly man in the distinctive dark-green uniform of the U.S. Border Patrol. The patient, a young woman, lay shivering. A spinal collar had been placed around her neck to immobilize it in case it was broken. Her face, fixed upward, grimaced. (Brian Elmore, 6/9)
Los Angeles Times:
Lifting The Stigma Against Gay Men Brings New Blood Donors To The Red Cross
In 1983, two years after HIV/AIDS was discovered in the United States and before there were reliable tests, the Food and Drug Administration banned men who have sex with men from ever donating blood. (Robin Abcarian, 6/11)
The Washington Post:
NIH Project RECOVER Comes Closer To Unraveling Long Covid Mysteries
The pandemic left millions of people who suffer with lingering symptoms. To grapple with this legacy, we must continue research to find answers to a series of biomedical questions. First among them is to establish a definition of “long covid” and identify the most common symptoms. (6/11)
Dallas Morning News:
Social Media Is Hurting Kids. Why Are Parents Alone In The Fight?
Research shows social media can rewire our kids’ brains, and yet our government leaders haven’t established robust safeguards for these platforms the way they have with toys, cars and drugs. That is one of the main messages of the U.S. surgeon general’s social media and youth mental health advisory, released last month. Dr. Vivek Murthy’s 25-page document — part advice, part warning — is a must-read for everyone, but especially for lawmakers who alone have the power to force the tech industry to protect children. (6/12)
The Boston Globe:
Why Can't Nursing Schools Meet The Growing Demand For Nurses?
While hospitals need to create working conditions that retain qualified nurses, there is also a need to increase the pipeline of trained nurses. And there are people eager to become nurses. (6/12)
Stat:
The Thinking Behind The Controversial Eating Disorder Chatbot Tessa
In May, a National Public Radio story asked, “Can a chatbot help people with eating disorders as well as another human?” It focused on a chatbot that we developed to prevent eating disorders and help people with body image concerns and who are otherwise not likely to have access to other resources. (Ellen Fitzsimmons-Craft and C. Barr Taylor, 6/9)