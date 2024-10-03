Viewpoints: Can You Ignore A Medical Bill?; Families Rushing To Use IVF Before It’s Too Late
The Atlantic:
'Nobody Knows What These Bills Are For'
Medical debt is not like other debt. The stuff is omnipresent: Two in five American adults owe something to a health-care provider, and 3 million people each owe more than $10,000. But this is largely a financial burden dumped on consumers, not chosen by them. (Annie Lowrey, 10/2)
Newsweek:
I Am Growing My Family Through IVF—While I Still Can In The U.S.
Two years ago, I was happily pregnant and preparing for life as a stay-at-home mom when my world unraveled. My 19-week anatomy scan was abnormal, and I was sent to my local perinatologist. They further referred me to specialists at the Children's Hospital in Denver, but I had to wait several weeks for an appointment. The interim was filled with whiplash. (Anne Angus, 10/3)
Stat:
Louisiana's New Mifepristone And Misoprostol Law Puts My Patients At Unnecessary Risk
Louisiana is the first state to classify misoprostol and mifepristone as schedule IV-controlled substances, in the same category as some narcotics and other medications with potential for addiction and abuse. (Jane Martin, 10/3)